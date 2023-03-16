Tesco Clubcard warning: What are the changes and how will it affect my points?

Tesco has announced exactly when they're shutting down their apps. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Will I lose my Clubcard points? Tesco customers have just one month to make their final digital swap to make the most of the supermarket's new Grocery & Clubcard app.

Tesco announced in December 2022 they will be closing two of their popular applications, Pay+ and the general Clubcard one, in favour of their brand new Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

With the Tesco Pay+ app having already closed on February 27, the leading supermarket has now warned customers they have just one month to make the switch over to avoid losing points.

Many customers at Tesco have long swapped their physical card or keyring in favour of a digital Clubcard and if that's you, then you need to pay close attention to the new changes.

Here's all the Clubcard changes happening within the next few months and exactly what it means for your points.

Tesco is launching a new Grocery & Clubcard app for customers. Picture: Alamy

What are the Tesco Clubcard changes?

Tesco confirmed earlier this year they would be scrapping two of their apps and blending them into one to make things easier for shoppers. The two big changes they're making are:

Tesco Pay+ app

This app already closed on February 27 and allowed customers to store their bank and Clubcard details in one place.

Customers were able to use it to scan a single barcode which would pay and collect them points at the same time. This function is now available on their new Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app.

Clubcard app

The supermarket has given customers a one month warning as this app will officially close on April 18.

Currently, this app allows you to scan a Digital version of your Clubcard as well as keep check on your points and vouchers.

You are advised to download their new app now to avoid being caught out later on.

Tesco's physical Clubcard is still in use for those who don't have the app. Picture: Alamy

What will happen with my Tesco Clubcard points?

It's important to note no points will be lost in the transfer of app, you may just miss an opportunity to collect more if you don't have the new download.

All accumulated points, vouchers and coupons will be available to view in the new scheme.

What happens if you don't use the app?

You will still be able to use your physical Clubcard to collect points while you shops and you'll be able to view them all online.