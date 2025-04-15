Supermarkets Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more confirm Easter weekend opening hours

15 April 2025

Supermarkets will be running different opening hours for Easter weekend
Supermarkets will be running different opening hours for Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons and more reveal their 2025 opening times for Easter weekend from Good Friday to bank holiday Monday.

Easter weekend 2025 is upon us and with that comes a four-day bank holiday weekend which means our local supermarkets all run different opening times.

With the likes of Sainsbury's, Marks and Spencer, Tesco, Aldi and more all being an essential part to our Easter celebrations, they've now confirmed and revealed their opening times for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

With their opening hours changing from the normal, many supermarkets, including Asda and Morrisons, open later and close earlier for the extended weekend with many completely shut on Easter Sunday.

So to save yourself a wasted trip to the shops to purchase all your Easter essentials, here are the opening hours for all the popular supermarkets from Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, M&S, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and more.

Tesco's Easter opening hours depends on the type of store you plan to visit
Tesco's Easter opening hours depends on the type of store you plan to visit. Picture: Getty

What are Tesco's Easter opening hours?

Tesco's operating hours over the Easter weekend change depending on whether you're visiting a Superstore, Metro or Express so be sure to confirm with your local store here.

General opening hours for Extra stores are:

Good Friday: 8am-6pm

Easter Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Tesco Express stores general opening hours are:

Good Friday: 6am-11pm

Easter Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

Stores in Scotland will be open as usual on Easter Sunday.

Sainsbury's store front
Sainsbury's will be closed Easter Sunday in England and Wales. Picture: Getty

What are Sainsbury's Easter opening hours?

Sainsbury's has confirmed their Easter opening hours for 2025 and they should be available for all your food and drink essentials when you need them.

Sainsbury's bank holiday hours are:

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am to 8pm

If you live in Scotland stores will be open as normal on Easter Sunday. Also, if you live near a Sainsbury's convenience store, they will operate different hours over the weekend so be sure to check your local store here.

Asda store front
Asda has good opening hours for all your Easter needs on the bank holiday. Picture: Getty

What are Asda's Easter opening hours?

Asda aren't changing their opening hours too drastically over the Easter weekend but they are closed on Easter Sunday. These opening hours apply to most of their stores across the country so they advise you check your local store's opening hours specifically here.

Their general Easter opening times are:

Good Friday: 7am-10pm

Saturday: 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am-10pm

Morrisons store front
Morrisons is a good stop off shop this Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Morrison's Easter opening hours?

Morrison's is another great budget supermarket stop off for all your Easter supplies this bank holiday weekend.

Their opening hours are:

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: Open as normal

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm

If you live in Scotland, they will be open normal hours on Easter Sunday.

Waitrose store front
Waitrose has some stores open on Easter Sunday. Picture: Getty

What are Waitrose's Easter opening hours?

Waitrose are open good hours across Easter weekend with even some small stores operating normal hours on Easter Sunday. They are open:

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Most stores will be closed with some smaller Waitrose shops remaining open.

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Aldi sign
Aldi will close all shops on Easter Sunday. Picture: Getty

What are Aldi's Easter opening hours?

Aldi supermarkets are sure to be popular on Easter weekend for any last-minute chocolate eggs and roast dinner essentials thanks to their bargain prices. Closed on Easter Sunday, their 2025 opening times are:

Good Friday: 8am-10pm

Saturday: 8am-10pm

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Lidl will operate reasonable opening hours over the Easter weekend
Lidl will operate reasonable opening hours over the Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Lidl's Easter opening hours?

Lidl aren't mixing up their supermarket opening hours too much for Easter weekend 2025 with them running normal opening times on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday. Like all shops, they will close on Easter Sunday too.

Lidl's Easter opening hours in England and Wales are:

Good Friday: Normal hours

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: Normal hours

If you live in Scotland, Lidl will also be open normal hours on Easter Sunday.

Marks and Spencer food halls are expected to be busy this Easter weekend
Marks and Spencer food halls are expected to be busy this Easter weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Marks and Spencer's Easter opening hours?

It was voted as one of the best supermarkets in 2025 so this will be a popular stop off on Easter weekend. Make sure you don't get out with their opening hours below:

Good Friday: 8am -7pm

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: CLOSED

Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

It's advised you check your local store's opening hours specifically here.

