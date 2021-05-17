Travel entry requirements for Portugal: The rules for UK holidaymakers explained

Passengers boarding a flight to Portugal at Gatwick Airport. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

As of May 17, lockdown rules across the UK have eased - including restrictions on foreign travel.

The UK Government announced earlier this month that Portugal was on the "green list" for travel, meaning no quarantine or additional tests would be required upon return (providing the initial tests come back negative).

Portuguese officials confirmed on Friday that the country would accept British holidaymakers from Monday.

This morning, Gatwick and Heathrow airports have already seen an influx of passengers, as airlines brace for what is expected to be the busiest day of the year.

So, if you are planning on travelling to Portugal for a holiday, here's what you need to know about the entry requirements.

Portugal entry requirements

If you are travelling to Portugal:

Passengers, excluding children aged 2 or younger, must show a negative RT-PCR test at the time of boarding. The test must have been taken within 72 hours of departure. It will also have to be booked via a private medical centre, not through the NHS testing service.

You will be subject to a health screening upon arrival. You may be required to take an additional PCR Covid-19 test and remain at the airport until your test results come through.

Passengers are required to fill out a traveller questionnaire

Full details can be found on the Visit Portugal site here, or the Government's website here.

What Covid-19 rules are in place in Portugal?

If you are travelling to Portugal, you must observe the restrictions in place. They include:

Social distancing

Regularly washing your hands

Wearing a face mask in specified areas

Portugal has given the green light to British holidaymakers. Picture: PA

The rules for returning to England

To return to England, you must do the following:

Take a Covid-19 test and provide proof of a negative result

Book and pay for a PCR test for two days after your return

Complete a passenger locator form

Whilst you do not need to quarantine if you've tested negative for coronavirus, if your day two test does come back positive or the NHS Test and Trace app tells you you've travelled with someone who has, you must quarantine for at least 10 days.

These rules apply even if you have been fully vaccinated.

Similar rules apply to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

How much are the PCR Covid-19 tests and where can I get one?

You will not be able to get a PCR test on the NHS. Holidaymakers will need to book a private test, within 72 hours of departure.

Here's a price and location guide:

Airports

Collinson offers on-site testing at Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, City, Manchester, East Midland and Stansted airports.

From May 17, it will cut the prices of PCR and lateral flow antigen tests to £66 and £32, respectively.

Boots

Boots is offering home PCR test kits via its website for £65.

The pharmacy is also offering in-store PCR tests at selected sites, priced at £99. For in-store lateral flow tests, customers will need to pay £79.99.

View the full range of Covid-19 tests from Boots here.

TUI

In a bid to entice travellers to book holidays abroad, the travel company is offering PCR tests for its passengers from as little as £20.

You can find more information on the official site here.

British Airways

Similarly to TUI, BA is offering Covid-19 tests to its passengers, with prices starting from £39.

Learn more here.

easyJet

Customers of the budget airline will also be able to book a test through them.

Prices start from £60 and you find more information here.

Ryanair

Teaming up with Randox, Ryanair is offering passengers 50% off testing kits, with prices starting from £60.

Locate your nearest testing site here.

Which other countries are on the "green list"?

At the moment, there are twelve countries on the "green list", which are:

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Portugal

Singapore

South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island

When is the list likely to be updated?

The travel list will be reviewed every three weeks. Countries can be added or removed at short notice, so travellers must be aware before they book their trips.

The first set of changes (if any) are likely to be announced between 1-4 June, with changes coming into effect seven days later.