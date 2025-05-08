Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

8 May 2025, 11:05

Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26
Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is there going to be a new Wetherspoons opening up near you? Here's the full list of places and locations from London to Essex and the Isle of Man.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wetherspoons has confirmed they will be opening a total of 15 new pub locations up across the UK.

After confirming their sales had gone up in the most recent sector, they decided to turn their profit over to new venues including London, Isle of Man and Essex.

The popular chain revealed in the 13 weeks leading up to April 27th 2025, they saw their sales increase by 5.6% meaning extra money to splurge on expanding the business. This comes as great news for customers who saw a number of Wetherspoons close in the year of 2024 due to expenses.

With extra cash in the pot, the business has wasted no time in getting their new Wetherspoon venues up and running as they have also revealed six official opening dates, with some of them opening as early as the middle of May.

Wetherspoons pub front
Wetherspoons has reported an increase in profit since the beginning of 2025. Picture: Getty

Where are the new Wetherspoons pubs opening in the UK and when?

In 2025, Wetherspoons has already opened two new pubs - one in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and another at London's Waterloo station.

With success continuing, they have big plans to open up 15 more with six of those to be opened by the end of the year. Those are:

  • Douglas, Isle of Man - May 14
  • Fulham, South West London - June 17
  • Kenilworth, Warwickshire - July 30
  • Tooley Street, London Bridge - August 28
  • Basildon, Essex - September 23
  • Merchant Square, Paddington - late summer

The pub giant has confirmed they are also planning another nine locations to launch before the end of the next financial year but they have yet to confirm when and where.

Full pint of beer in the pub
Wetherspoons confirmed they were increasing prices of some brands of beer. Picture: Getty

What about the Wetherspoons closures?

The pub has certainly made some progress but in 2024, it saw the chain close some much loved venues and locations across the country.

Like many pubs and businesses, Wetherspoons struggled to maintain profit following on from the cost of living crisis.

Around 17 branches in 2024 were placed up for sale as the chain attempted to survive and save money on locations with expensive leases.

How has Wetherspoons managed to make a good profit?

Like most restaurants, cafes and shops, Wetherspoons were forced to close expensive venues in favour of cheaper locations.

They also increased the prices of their drinks by around 30p and their meal deals went up by 30p. At the time of the rises, Wetherspoons confirmed popular beers such as Budweiser and Carling would remain the same price.

Wetherspoons has also been launching new menus and offers to entice customers in.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The multi-purpose floating work barge Hebo Lift 2 monitors the stretch of sea off Porticello, near Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Sunday, May 4, 2025, where the British superyacht Bayesian sunk on August 19, 2024

Sunken superyacht Bayesian to be raised from seabed within two weeks

India launched airstrikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 7,

Pakistan claims to have killed 40-50 Indian soldiers near Kashmir border in retaliation to strikes

Black smoke billows from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel during the conclave to elect a new pope, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Black smoke rises for second time as Cardinals fail to choose Pope

Ochuko Ojiri, 53, has appeared on Bargain Hunt and other hit shows.

Bargain Hunt star charged with terrorist financing, police say

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Starstruck Barry Keoghan recalls meeting Ringo Starr ahead of upcoming Beatles biopic

President Trump is likely to be in the UK for an unprecedented second royal visit

What could be in the US - UK trade deal?

Rio Ferdinand to miss punditry duty after being hospitalised

Rio Ferdinand to miss Man Utd tie after posting picture from hospital bed

Harbord's family has issued a heartbreaking tribute.

Pictured: Man, 22, who died from rooftop fall onto busy Soho street after night out

Smokey Robinson has described rape allegations against him as 'vile'

Smokey Robinson's lawyer says rape allegations against him 'vile and false'

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Man arrested on stalking charges after crashing car into gates of Jennifer Aniston's home

The scene in St Peter's Street, Derby, as a murder inquiry continues into the fatal stabbing of a customer in a branch of Lloyds Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Man charged with murder after horror stabbing in Lloyds bank

The Hayes fire is affecting Heathrow

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as investigation says cause of blaze unknown

Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

Woman's body pulled from east London canal as police launch probe into horror death

Governor Elmano and Mayor Evandro Leitao during an event held at Arena Castelao marks the announcement of Fortaleza as one of the hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meetin

Putin's 'broken three-day ceasefire', Ukraine claims as Moscow hosts world leaders for Victory Day

Simon Graves, 52, was worked at Carlton le Willows Academy between 2009 and 2014, during which time he set up the girls’ football team.

Deputy headteacher banned after kissing student and performing classroom sex act in front of junior colleague

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambulances wait to unload patients

Hospital waits get even longer as NHS trusts slash use of private ambulances to cut costs

"As our new poll shows, more people than ever are close to the brink."

Almost half of people ‘would struggle with bills if income suddenly lost’

Iran’s foreign minister has “categorically” denied reports linking Iranian nationals to an alleged terrorist scheme targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

Iran ‘categorically rejects’ reports of alleged Israeli embassy terror plot

City Workers And Royal Exchange

Bank of England to cut interest rates - with the announcement delayed due to VE Day

Nine people have been arrested after a group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at a pub

Nine arrested after group celebrating 'Hitler’s birthday party' at pub

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Asylum hotel cost 'triples to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in tackling small boats
Glenrothes in Scotland has been identified by a property website as Britain's most popular affordable town for families.

Glenrothes tops list as most affordable and popular locations for homes in Britain revealed
Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

British Steel begins recruitment drive for first time since Government rescue as it prepares to ramp up production

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Victor Ray who is to perform for King Charles III at a VE Day concert held near his former busking spot.

Singer to perform for King at VE Day concert held near his former busking spot

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day

Royals to join veterans at VE Day service at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since end of World War Two in Europe
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends a military procession, down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025.

William pays tribute to rangers and ‘immense sacrifice’ they make after two scouts killed in nature reserve attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News