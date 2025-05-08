Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is there going to be a new Wetherspoons opening up near you? Here's the full list of places and locations from London to Essex and the Isle of Man.

Wetherspoons has confirmed they will be opening a total of 15 new pub locations up across the UK.

After confirming their sales had gone up in the most recent sector, they decided to turn their profit over to new venues including London, Isle of Man and Essex.

The popular chain revealed in the 13 weeks leading up to April 27th 2025, they saw their sales increase by 5.6% meaning extra money to splurge on expanding the business. This comes as great news for customers who saw a number of Wetherspoons close in the year of 2024 due to expenses.

With extra cash in the pot, the business has wasted no time in getting their new Wetherspoon venues up and running as they have also revealed six official opening dates, with some of them opening as early as the middle of May.

Wetherspoons has reported an increase in profit since the beginning of 2025. Picture: Getty

Where are the new Wetherspoons pubs opening in the UK and when?

In 2025, Wetherspoons has already opened two new pubs - one in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and another at London's Waterloo station.

With success continuing, they have big plans to open up 15 more with six of those to be opened by the end of the year. Those are:

Douglas, Isle of Man - May 14

- May 14 Fulham, South West London - June 17

- June 17 Kenilworth, Warwickshire - July 30

- July 30 Tooley Street, London Bridge - August 28

- August 28 Basildon, Essex - September 23

- September 23 Merchant Square, Paddington - late summer

The pub giant has confirmed they are also planning another nine locations to launch before the end of the next financial year but they have yet to confirm when and where.

Wetherspoons confirmed they were increasing prices of some brands of beer. Picture: Getty

What about the Wetherspoons closures?

The pub has certainly made some progress but in 2024, it saw the chain close some much loved venues and locations across the country.

Like many pubs and businesses, Wetherspoons struggled to maintain profit following on from the cost of living crisis.

Around 17 branches in 2024 were placed up for sale as the chain attempted to survive and save money on locations with expensive leases.

How has Wetherspoons managed to make a good profit?

Like most restaurants, cafes and shops, Wetherspoons were forced to close expensive venues in favour of cheaper locations.

They also increased the prices of their drinks by around 30p and their meal deals went up by 30p. At the time of the rises, Wetherspoons confirmed popular beers such as Budweiser and Carling would remain the same price.

Wetherspoons has also been launching new menus and offers to entice customers in.