What are the major parties committing to on environmental issues?

1 July 2024, 14:02 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 14:34

LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election
LBC breaks down parties' environment pledges ahead of the election. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Taylor

As we prepare to head to the polls this Thursday, it's evident that we live in a divided Britain, where any issue can be politicised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However, the British public can often find common ground in prioritising care for our natural environment and wildlife, ensuring our homes are heated in affordable and sustainable ways, and tackling health problems linked to poor environmental quality.

How the major parties approach these crucial considerations deserves our attention as we cast our votes.

From sewage dumping to the North Sea, LBC brings you a cheat sheet comparing where the five main parties (Conservatives, Labour, Greens, Liberal Democrats, and Reform) stand on key environmental issues.

General Election LIVE: Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey tells voters to 'take the plunge' as he bungee jumps

Read more: Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off

Nature and Environmental Conservation

We are in a biodiversity crisis, meaning that the species extinction rate is higher than we’ve seen in any other time in human history. Perhaps more visible (and odorous) is the inexcusable dumping of sewage into our rivers and coastal areas. How do the prime ministerial candidates suggest we curb these crises in the UK?

Four of the five major parties have committed to transforming the UK’s water and sewage management. Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats have stated they will ‘end the sewage scandal’ by creating a tougher regulator, and transitioning water companies into public benefit corporations.

Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay’s Green Party would also put water companies back into public ownership. Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party commits to empowering water regulators to block bonus payments to executives of water companies polluting the UK’s rivers and coastlines.

Sunak’s Conservative Party would also ban executive bonuses for polluting water companies and reinvest fines into river restoration. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has pledged to make water companies half publicly owned, and half owned by UK pension funds, but make no commitments on tackling sewage dumping.

When it comes to helping nature across the UK, the Conservatives commit to designating a new National Park, and will make the Global Ocean Treaty law in the UK, meaning our seabeds are protected from harmful deep-sea mining.

There is no mention of nature in Reform UK’s manifesto (or ‘contract’).

The Green Party and the Liberal Democrats have pledged to conserve 30% of our land and sea by 2030 to preserve British wildlife for future generations, with the Lib Dems also aiming to plant 60 million trees a year. Meanwhile, Labour pledges to work with farmers to ensure nature conservation works alongside agricultural practices, whilst establishing three new National Forests. 

Climate Change and Energy

The climate crisis is perhaps the greatest challenge we face as a global community –. The Paris Agreement, ratified in 2015 by 196 countries, aims to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to limit catastrophic climate change. The way in which we generate energy in the UK is a defining factor in whether we reach our ‘net zero’ goals as a country.

Perhaps most transformative is the proposition of Labour’s Great British Energy, a publicly owned company built upon renewable energy from wind, solar, and hydrogen, giving the UK clean power by 2030, and reducing our reliance on non-renewable energy sources from elsewhere.

The Liberal Democrats pledge to build an at least 90% renewable grid by 2030, and the Green Party aim for 70% of the national grid to be powered solely by offshore wind by 2030, with solar and onshore wind to close the gap by 2035.

The Greens, Liberal Democrats, and Labour will ban any new coal mines, with Greens going a step further in banning all new fossil fuel extraction projects, introducing a carbon tax upon fossil fuels, and ending all subsidies to the oil and gas industries.

Conversely, Reform UK will continue to support coal extraction and will scrap carbon reduction plans altogether. The Conservatives pledge to continue oil and gas production from the North Sea, and treble offshore wind capacity.

Energy for Our Homes

Whilst moving to renewable energy sources is crucial, we must also reduce our energy consumption through energy efficiency measures, which will in turn help to lower our skyrocketing energy bills.

The Labour Party pledges an extra £6.6bn in home energy efficiency improvements, whilst the Liberal Democrats would provide free insulation and heat pumps for low-income households, demanding all new homes to be zero carbon. 

Similarly, the Conservatives would spend £6bn on energy efficiency across 3 years. With a bigger financial commitment, the Green Party pledges £29bn over the next 5 years to insulate homes.

Reform UK would scrap VAT on energy bills but makes no mention of energy efficiency measures for housing.

Air Quality and Transport

Poor air quality in the UK places a huge burden on our NHS, and tragically takes between 28,000 and 36,000 lives each year, making it the largest environmental risk to public health. How do the manifestos compare?

The Liberal Democrats commit to passing a new Clean Air Act based on the World Health Organization’s guidelines and promises to reinstate the requirement for all new cars and small vans sold from 2030 to be zero emission.

They also aim to roll out new walking and cycling networks, alongside a suite of research projects into zero emission aviation for the UK.

When it comes to aviation, The Green Party aims to ban domestic flights or trips which would take less than 3 hours by train (following in France’s footsteps), as well as bringing in a frequent flyer levy.

Denyer and Ramsay’s party also commit to scaling up spending on public transport electrification and a £2.5bn injection to active travel routes each year. The Greens would also push for a Clean Air Act.

Labour also has a focus on decarbonising aviation and will ban new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030. Starmer’s party also proposes Great British Railways to bring failing franchises into public ownership and raise standards in our public transport system.

The Tories have pledged to reverse the ULEZ expansion and rule out Low Traffic Neighbourhoods. They are also committing to a £2 fare cap on public buses, and reform across UK rail.

Reform UK echoes the Conservative’s claims of a ‘War on Drivers’ by scrapping ULEZ Clean Air Zones and Net Zero altogether, meaning no new zero emission vehicle rules would come into place. 

There is no mention of air quality in Labour, Reform UK, or the Conservative’s manifestoes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Drivers in Peckham and ISlignton are concerned over parking ticket scams.

Drivers are paying up to £120 under a new bogus parking ticket scam

Two horses from the Household Cavalry bolted through London after becoming loose.

Moment military horses wreak havoc after being spooked by bus and bolting through central London again

Clelia Ditano, 25, died on Monday in Faso, Italy

Horror as woman, 25, plunges to her death after falling four storeys down empty elevator shaft

Exclusive
David Warman was one of the first on the scene of the Tavistock Square bus bombing

July 7 London terror attack hero 'homeless and living in car for eight weeks' as 7/7 anniversary approaches

Jay Slater's family have received fake ransoms

Jay Slater's family sent 'fake ransom notes' and 'mocked-up chats' by trolls over weeks-long search, detective claims

The parties have starting their final week of campaigning

Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax

A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation

Rishi Sunak seized on England's comeback win to insist there is still hope for the Tories

'It's not over till it's over!' Sunak seizes on England's win to insist there is still hope for Tories

The suspect filmed themselves from behind the camera pulling off different women's headscarves.

Shocking moment attacker pulls headscarves off Muslim women walking through London

Brits can expect another heatwave in the middle of July

Exact date temperatures to hit 27C in second summer heatwave as temperatures drop

Louis Tomlinson was hailed as a 'god' after he brought in a TV so festival-goers could watch the England Euro 2024 game.

Louis Tomlinson hailed a hero after buying a TV and generator from Argos so Glasto crowd could watch the football

Police at the scene on Crosby beach searching for the missing boy

Schoolboy, 14, goes missing after being separated from friends while swimming in River Mersey

An ex-Met officer has said 'things just don't add up' in the case of missing Jay Slater.

Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off

James Cleverly

Labour planning to ‘change democracy to permanently keep themselves in power’, James Cleverly claims

Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend

Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’

Live
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey bungee jumps as he visits Eastbourne Borough Football Club in East Sussex, on the General Election campaign trail.

General Election LIVE: Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey tells voters to 'take the plunge' as he bungee jumps

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter
Marine Le Pen's far-right party has surged ahead in the first round of the French elections

Shops boarded up and barricades burned as protests erupt after far-right National Rally surges ahead in French elections
William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark

Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party has taken a strong lead in the first round of voting

Marine Le Pen declares far-right party 'almost wiped out' Emmanuel Macron after leading first set of French elections
The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after police call off search in Tenerife
Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally is leading the first round of snap legislative elections taking place in France

Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally lead first round of French elections, exit polls show
Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1

England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn game around against Slovakia
Herms Niel, who composed Erika, conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground

Jewish society slams 'utterly abhorrent' video showing Warwick University Conservative society singing along to 'Nazi song'
A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police

Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

A Reform UK candidate has disowned the party and has instead endorsed the local Conservative candidate

'Disillusioned' Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit