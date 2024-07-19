What is CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company ‘responsible’ for global IT failure? Microsoft outages explained

19 July 2024

CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley
CrowdStrike sign and logo at headquarters in Silicon Valley. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A huge IT outage has unleashed chaos across the world, with grounding planes, halting trains and leaving GP surgeries unable to take bookings - but what caused this massive failure?

The specific cause of the global IT failure relates to an update implemented on Windows devices by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Some companies have the software, others don’t. This explains why you may be able to pop into Greggs and buy your coffee, but be unable to hop on the train to work.

LBC explains what and who is to blame for the global outage and what is affected so far.

What is CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity firm that was set up in 2011
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity firm that was set up in 2011. Picture: Alamy

CrowdStrike, founded in 2011, is a cybersecurity company that protects organisation against cyber threats.

It uses a cloud-based system that offers companies security over the internet, rather with local installations.

It provides companies with real-time insights into security threats and usually raises the alarm when something looks wrong.

This allows companies to carry out quick responses to any potential cyber attacks.

CrowdStrike’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) is used by companies worldwide, including banks, plane companies, and broadcasters, which explains why its failure has caused such widespread chaos.

What caused the mass IT outage?

Payment systems across the world have been affected by the outage
Payment systems across the world have been affected by the outage. Picture: social media

The mass IT outage being felt across the world was caused by an update implemented by CrowdStrike.

The ‘buggy’ software update subsequently caused Windows services to crash.

CrowdStrike president George Kurtz said the problem was caused by a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts”.   

He said: “This is not a security incident or cyber attack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.

“We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.   

“We further recommend organisations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels.   

“Our team is fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers.” 

Mr Kurtz said the issue was not affecting Mac or Linux software, but tech experts believe it may be the biggest global IT outage in history.

What has been affected?

Bank ATMs are down across the world
Bank ATMs are down across the world. Picture: Getty

Everything from planes, trains and banks to broadcasters, supermarkets and GP surgeries.

Airports across the world, including London Luton and London Gatwick, have seen their systems go down, meaning passengers are being processed manually.

Trains, including the Gatwick Express, are also struggling due to the outage.

Most GP surgeries across the country are unable to make bookings, while pharmacies are also struggling.

Of course, people with Windows computers are likely to be facing problems, with millions being confronted with the so-called 'Blue Screen of Death'.

This occurs when a Windows operating system crashes, leaving users unable to use their computer.

It is not just the UK that has been affected, but the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, France, and Germany.

