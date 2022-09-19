What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for her state funeral?

The Queen's coffin is draped in a flag and covered with royal jewels and flowers. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

King Charles and the royal family say their final farewell to the late monarch, here's the details of what was placed on her coffin from the flag to the coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest today as the world gathers to witness the royal state funeral which is a collection of services, ceremonies and royal traditions.

With all eyes on Her Majesty's coffin, which has been lying in state in Westminster Hall, everyone will see it has been decorated with a flag, flowers and of course, royal jewels including the Imperial State Crown.

Following in royal tradition, here's exactly what the flag features and represents along with the details of the jewels displayed with the Queen's coffin on her funeral day:

The Royal Standard has been present on the Queen's coffin since she arrived in England. Picture: Getty

What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin?

The coffin has been draped in the same flag as it has been while lying in state which is known as the Royal Standard.

The flag, featuring the colours red, yellow and blue, represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom and is divided into four sections.

These are England with the three lions (the first and last quarter of the flag), a lion rampant for Scotland and a harp for Ireland.

Wales is not represented in the Royal Standard, as its special position as a Principality was recognised by the creation of the Prince of Wales long before the incorporation of the quarterings for Scotland and Ireland in the Royal Arms.

The flag will be removed from the coffin this evening during the committal ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It will then be replaced by the Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards.

What jewels are on top of the Queen's coffin?

The Imperial State Crown is the main royal jewel on top of the coffin - weighing a total of five pounds thanks to more than 3,000 gemstones.

The crown features the controversial Cullinan Diamond from South Africa and St Edward’s Sapphire, the oldest gemstone in the collection.

The Imperial Orb and Imperial Sceptre are also resting on the coffin, all of which will be removed during the committal ceremony.

What flowers are on top of the Queen's coffin?

As expected, the flowers on top of the Queen's coffin hold significant importance to Her Majesty.

The wreath includes a bunch of flowers from her wedding to her late husband, Prince Philip, and a special tribute from King Charles.

The collection includes sweet peas, the birth flower of April, the Queen's birthday, dahlias, a symbol of lifelong commitment and bond between two people and a white heather which symbolises good luck and protection.