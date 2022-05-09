What has Sir Keir Starmer done? Inside Beergate claims

9 May 2022, 11:16

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh claims he broke lockdown rules. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The Labour leader is currently facing controversy after he was pictured holding a beer during a gathering with colleagues during the coronavirus lockdown.

Keir Starmer is currently facing a huge amount of backlash, with calls of him quitting, after it emerged he could have possibly broken the strict coronavirus lockdown rules last year.

Labelled 'Beergate', the leader of the Labour party has also faced growing criticism from his fellow MPs after Durham Constabulary confirmed it was reinvestigating claims he broke the strict rules put in place.

Sir Kir, 59, has responded and said he is confident he hadn't broken any Covid rules.

Related article: Rattled Starmer pulls out of major speech amid Beergate 'hypocrisy' claims

Related article: Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

So what exactly has Sir Keir done and why is he being investigated? Here's the latest on Beergate claims:

The Labour party leader Keir Starmer
The Labour party leader has denied he broke lockdown rules in 2021. Picture: Alamy

What has Sir Keir Starmer done? And what is Beergate?

Durham police have confirmed they're investigating claims the labour leader drank beer with fellow MPs in an office on April 30, 2021, a time when he would have been breaking Covid rules for an indoor gathering.

Pictures showed Sir Keir holding a bottle of beer and eating a takeaway in an office in Durham with fellow party MPs.

Claims were originally shut down when pictures were released last year, but the force has said 'significant new information' has come to light.

What has Sir Keir Starmer said about Beergate?

Sir Keir, has maintained he doesn't believe he broke any lockdown rules during the reported incident.

They said after a day campaigning and an evening at work in the office, they shared a drink and takeaway. At the time, the rules stated indoor gatherings were allowed for "work purposes" and that food could be consumed together if "reasonably necessary for work".

Starmer has claimed if they did not get a takeaway, no one would be eating that night as restaurants were closed and the hotel they were staying in wasn't serving food.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leaving Downing Street no.10
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have also been fined for breaking lockdown rules. Picture: Alamy

What is the new evidence in Beergate?

Some inconsistencies have emerged between Labour's original defence and new evidence.

Tory MPS and other newspapers have claimed the gathering was more social than for work purposes.

Since the claims last time, labour has admitted Angela Rayner was present, when they originally said she wasn't.

The takeaway bill also suggests the gathering was quite large and an unnamed source has claimed Sir Keir did not return to work after, like he claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Photos show long queues at some of the UK's airports

'Shambles' at the airports: Passengers face flight chaos with queues stretching outside

A charity has found over seven million families are struggling to afford food

Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'

Exclusive
Andy Haldane had grim predictions for the economy

Inflation could reach 10% and last until 2024, ex-Bank of England chief economist warns

A desperate Vladimir Putin today tried to rally his troops in Ukraine in a speech marking Russian Victory Day

Desperate Putin tries to rally Russia as Victory Day broadcast hit with anti-war message

Shortages of chlorphenamine maleate, a major component of Piriton and several other hay fever remedies, have left stores without the drugs at the start of the peak pollen season.

Hay fever medicine supplies run low amid shortage of key ingredient

Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

The crew manager was working on a Voyager aircraft

RAF health and safety farce after crew manager forgoes flight after chipping a fingernail

The fire service warned of dangerous methods for heating homes

Man in hospital after attempt to heat London home with timber to avoid soaring bills

Keir Starmer has faced criticism over the 'Beergate' event.

Rattled Starmer pulls out of major speech amid Beergate 'hypocrisy' claims

Meghan has removed all traces of her Netflix series off her site.

Meghan removes all references to Netflix show from Archewell website after being axed

EasyJet plans to tackle staff shortages by removing seats on its flights.

EasyJet to strip seats from planes to tackle staffing crisis ahead of summer

Nato countries could be destroyed 'in half an hour'.

Russian nukes could destroy Nato countries 'in half an hour', warns Kremlin space boss

Benjamin Rich denied being arrested at a Russian-controlled spaceport in Kazakhstan

British travel YouTuber denies being arrested at Russian spaceport

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as next Time Lord

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Moscow, Russia, on Monday May 9 2022

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine is ‘response to Western policies’
A Sri Lankan man shouts in jubilation after a truck carrying cooking gas arrived at a distribution centre in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday May 8 2022

Troops deployed to Sri Lankan capital amid clashes during protests over crisis
Russia Victory Day Parade

Putin says Russian offensive in Ukraine ‘response to Western policies’
John Lee and Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader says Chinese patriots now firmly in charge

Ukraine Russia

Putin marks Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

Philippines Elections

Philippines presidential race narrows to Marcos Jr and human rights lawyer
Spring Wildfires

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Election billboards

Early voting begins ahead of Australian election

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a farewell speech at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea’s president calls for peace with North in farewell speech
A man wearing a Cuban national flag shirt, walks past the site of Friday’s deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba

Havana hotel death toll at 31 as dogs search for survivors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC
Dan Hodges: Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over beergate

Keir Starmer would have no option but to resign if fined over Beergate, Dan Hodges says
'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller defends Starmer

'Boris deserved all the hate he got!' Rachel Johnson bemused as caller attacks PM over partygate
Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate

'Worst hypocrisy in modern politics!': Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate
Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP

Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP
Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Corbyn says Labour lost London council seats because his whip was removed
Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling
'Should we end private schools?': Sangita Myska proposes 'radical solution' to UK's education row

'End private schools?': Sangita Myska asks if 'radical solution' to UK education needed
Ann Widdecombe says politicians shouldn't resign over lockdown breaches

'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police