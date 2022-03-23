What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

23 March 2022, 13:20 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 13:37

Fuel duty has contributed to the rising petrol and diesel prices
Fuel duty has contributed to the rising petrol and diesel prices. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high meaning Rishi Sunak has implemented a 5p fuel duty cut - but what is it? And how much does it impact prices?

The cost of living, alongside increasing petrol and diesel prices, have been a huge concern for residents in the UK in recent months.

But with the cost of fuel being at a record 165.9p for petrol and 177.3p for diesel, and with the Russia and Ukraine war threatening to make costs surge more, Rishi Sunk has been forced to addressed fuel duty during his spring statement.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer confirmed he will be reducing the fuel duty by 5p for the second time in 20 years and that it will be in place for a full 12 months.

Petrol, diesel and other fuel costs will see this come into action from 6pm on March 23rd until March 2023.

Related article: Cost of living crisis: Inflation rises by 6.2% and its highest level in 30 years

Related article: Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

So what exactly is fuel duty? And how much will a 5p cut really impact households? Here's everything you need to know including what makes up the price of petrol and just why prices are so high right now.

Fuel duty will be reduced by 5p for a full 12 months
Fuel duty will be reduced by 5p for a full 12 months. Picture: Getty

What is fuel duty?

A form of tax, fuel duty makes up a part of the price you pay when buying petrol, diesels and other vehicle fuels.

It's charged at per litre of fuel and accounts for over a third of the overall price.

Fuel duty had been frozen since 2001 and has been again by Rishi Sunak in March 2022.

What does the government spend fuel duty on?

It comes as no surprise fuel duty brings in a huge amount of money for the government.

It was reported to be around £28billion in 2019-20 which was pre coronavirus pandemic. This equalled around £1,000 from each UK household.

Fuel duty is the fifth largest of all taxes in terms of incoming funds to the government.

What difference will a fuel duty freeze make?

Rishi Sunak confirmed fuel duty will come down by 5p and will be frozen until March 2023.

According to the RAC, this will make it £3.30 cheaper to fill up a typical family car with a 55-litre tank.

What makes up the price of petrol per litre?

The price of petrol per litre is made up of five charges:

  • Fuel duty - 35%
  • Cost of petrol to supplier - 33%
  • VAT - 17%
  • Cost of biofuel content - 7%

Why is petrol so expensive right now?

Petrol and diesel prices are at a record high after the wholesale price for crude oil increased.

Price increases began at the beginning of the Covid pandemic as the demand for energy rose, and now, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UK is seeing some of the highest prices in 14 years.

There are concerns Russia could react to the restrictions put on them and limit its oil supplies to Europe.

Russia is one of the biggest traders of oil in Europe and is also one of the largest energy producers and oil exporters in the world.

The UK is said to only import 6% of its crude oil from Russia, but the overall effect of supplies globally would still see the worldwide wholesale price increase.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

England take on Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in 2018

Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

Russia is 'preparing for a large-scale attack' in the north of Ukraine.

Russia 'preparing large-scale offensive' as Putin's troops suffer losses amid attacks

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022.

Sunak unveils '£6bn tax cut' and slashes fuel duty by 5p amid cost of living crisis

What Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring statement

Cuts to fuel, tax and VAT: Spring statement key points at a glance

Chay Bowskill had his sentence increased after the kidnapping of Angel Lynn

Boyfriend who kidnapped Angel Lynn has sentence increased to 16 years

Around 14 ambulances were pictured at the scene.

29 hospitalised after 'high quantity of chlorine gas leak' at Olympic pool

Rishi Sunak said his plans would build a 'stronger, more secure economy'

As it happened: Sunak unveils '£6bn tax cut' and slashes fuel duty in Spring Statement

DeSantis has rejected Ms Thomas' win

Florida governor rejects Lia Thomas swim victory and hands win to runner-up

The committee chair told Nick the NUS' claims were "absurd".

Education Select Cttee chair slams NUS after controversial rapper Lowkey booked for event

Tulse Hill residents are being asked whether the area's name should be changed

Entire London suburb could be ‘cancelled’ amid row over slavery links

William and Kate received a warm welcome as protests greeted their arrival

William and Kate welcomed to Jamaica despite protests and calls for slavery apology

The public is looking to Rishi Sunak to alleviate the cost of living crisis

Cost of living crisis: Inflation rises by 6.2% and its highest level in 30 years

Russia is said to have lost 10% of its invasion force and its troops are suffering from frostbite

Disaster for Putin: Russian troops 'suffer frostbite and lose 10% of their invasion force'

Russia has been heavily sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine - but the sanctions could worsen the cost of living crisis in the UK

'Catastrophic' sanctions against Russia will hit poorer households in UK, MPs warn

A woman claims she has been rejected for a job after a "fantastic" interview because of her Welsh accent (stock photo)

Woman rejected for job after 'fantastic' interview 'because of strong Welsh accent'

Latest News

See more Latest News

An emergency worker holding an orange-coloured 'black box' recorder found at the China Eastern flight crash site (CCTV via AP Video)

Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 arrive near the crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022 in Lu village

Black box from crashed China Eastern plane found in ‘severely damaged’ condition
Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan, in November 2021

Surprise Taliban U-turn sees schools remain shut for girls beyond year seven
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area

At least one dead as tornado rips through New Orleans

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 leave the area near its crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022

Search at China plane crash site suspended amid rain

Russia Ukraine War

Kremlin denies its invasion of Ukraine has stalled

Jacinda Ardern points at a graph behind her

New Zealand announces end of Covid-19 mandates

Amanda Bynes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009.

Former child star Amanda Bynes released from lengthy conservatorship

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question | Watch live from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists

Welsh govt's child smacking ban 'an injustice', activist insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police