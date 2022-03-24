What is the new National Insurance threshold and what is the new rate?

24 March 2022, 12:44

Rishi Sunak has increased the National Insurance threshold as part of his spring budget
Rishi Sunak has increased the National Insurance threshold as part of his spring budget. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Rishi Sunak confirmed in his spring statement he would rise the threshold at which you start paying National Insurance in a bid to ease the increasing cost of living - but what exactly does this mean for you? And how much will you be paying exactly?

The spring statement was delivered on March 23 2022 by the Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak who confirmed a number of measures were coming into place in a bid to help reduce the current cost of living.

Along with reducing fuel duty by 5p, he also confirmed income tax rates would be cut as well as increasing the threshold in which you pay National Insurance.

From July 2022, it was confirmed the NI threshold would increase from £9,568 to £12,570 meaning millions of people will pay less tax. In April however National Insurance rates will increase by 1.25%

Related article: Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Related article: Cost of living crisis: Inflation rises by 6.2% and its highest level in 30 years

So what are the new National Insurance rates coming in April? And how will the new National Insurance threshold impact you in July?

Person holds a fan of cash from £50 notes to £5
The National Insurance threshold increases just months after rates do. Picture: Getty

What are the new National Insurance rates in the UK?

From April 2022, workers, company owners and the self-employed, will all pay 1.25p more in the pound for NI.

The tax was increased to help fund social care in England and to help support the NHS following the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2023, the National Insurance rate will be reduced again to its current rate and the extra tax will continue to be collected as the Health and Social Care Levy.

What is the new National Insurance threshold?

As the NI rates increase in April 2022, in July, the earnings threshold at which you pay it will increase in a bid to help the rising cost of living.

From then, anyone earning £12,570 or less will not have to pay, and people earning under £34,000 will pay less in NI contributions than they did last year.

An employee earning more than that wage per year, will find themselves paying more overall.

Here's a breakdown on how much more or less employees will be paying in National Insurance:

  • Those earning around £20,000 will pay £178 less.
  • Those earning around £30,000 will earn £53 less
  • Those earning around £50,000 will pay £197 more.
  • The earning around £80,000 will pay £572 more.
  • Those earning around £100,000 will pay £822 more.

What is National Insurance?

National insurance is a tax on earnings paid by both employees, employers and the self-employed.

It was originally created in 1911 to provide funds for those who lost their job but is now more commonly used to pay for the NHS, benefits, maternity leave and statutory sick pay and state pension.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

hillsborough

Hillsborough disaster to be taught at schools on Merseyside

The soldiers of the high mountain gendarmerie platoon (PGHM) of Isère quickly went to the scene of the accident.

British tourist, 34, dies in base jumping accident in France

The Chancellor has been mocked after his trip to a petrol station.

Sunak mocked for filling 'Sainsbury's worker's' Kia and struggling with contactless card

The Queen is hoping to attend a thanksgiving to Prince Philip

Queen 'hopes' to attend Prince Philip memorial service after missing engagements

Breaking
Peter Hebblethwaite answered questions in front of the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee

P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter has been sanctioned

Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva among new Russian sanctions

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Hundreds of Londoners gather at Hackney Town Hall for a solidarity rally supporting Child Q

Two officers involved in Child Q strip search removed from frontline duties

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

TfL is being prosecuted over the incident.

Croydon tram crash: TfL to be prosecuted over 'health and safety failings'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Exclusive
Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

Prince William spoke out against slavery

Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

The UK is set to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including NLAW anti-tank launchers

UK to send more missiles to Ukraine as Boris declares 'Putin is already failing'

Rishi Sunak is being urged to take more action against the cost of living crisis

Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany NATO

Nato chief Stoltenberg to stay in post for extra year

New gold buying service from Royal Mint

Russia’s gold stockpile targeted in new G7 sanctions

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’
Switzerland Falling Deaths

Three adults and child killed after fall from Swiss seven-storey building
Sweden Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky asks for help rebuilding Ukraine in address to Swedish parliament
Switzerland Falling Deaths

Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland
North Korea carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea 'ICBM launch'
Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735

Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash
Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police