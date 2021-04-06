What is the new traffic light system for holidays abroad?

6 April 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 6 April 2021, 11:47

Summer holidays abroad could be following a traffic light system in 2021
Summer holidays abroad could be following a traffic light system in 2021. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson updated the UK on holidays abroad in 2021, but how likely are they looking? And how does the new traffic light system abroad work? Here’s the latest information.

Travel abroad following the coronavirus lockdown is due to be discussed within government this week as Boris Johnson looks into how travel restrictions can be lifted in the UK.

Set to introduce a traffic light system, and potentially Covid vaccine passports, going abroad in 2021 may look slightly different if holidays are permitted this year.

With travel restrictions due to be eased at the earliest of 17th May under the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown plans, here’s everything you need to know about the new traffic light system for holidays abroad.

Booking summer holidays for 2021 is still being advised against
Booking summer holidays for 2021 is still being advised against. Picture: PA

What is the new traffic light system for holidays abroad?

As part of a potential plan to allow holidays and abroad travel to happen again in 2021, a traffic light system has been set up in place.

England already has a ‘red list’ of countries, places where you are advised against travel and will be required to pay to stay in a quarantine hotel. This system will now see the introduction of a green and amber list too.

The green list will be countries where holidays can resume without quarantine restrictions but travellers will require a Covid test on departure and arrival.

The amber list of countries, the place where most are expected to go, will require travellers to test and self-isolate on return home.

When can I go on holiday again?

At present, abroad travel is still advised against as is booking holidays.

The roadmap out of lockdown suggests 17th May as the earliest abroad travel could be permitted, however, there is a lot of uncertainty around the date.

The PM said: “I know that people watching will want to know exactly what they can do from May 17th but we’re not there yet. As soon as we have solid information, more solid data, we’ll let you know.”

Countries will still remain on the red list and will requite hotel quarantine stays
Countries will still remain on the red list and will requite hotel quarantine stays. Picture: PA

Will I need a vaccine passport to travel?

The idea of a vaccine passport or certificate for travel is looking more likely, however, the details on how this would work is yet to be confirmed.

During his latest lockdown announcement, Boris said: “The idea of vaccination status being useful for international travel is something all countries are looking at.

“There are complicated ethical and practical issues around Covid status certification.”

Many European countries have spoken about introducing vaccine passports as early as possible.

