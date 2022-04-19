What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal

19 April 2022, 10:46

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is expected to address his role in partygate today. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Boris Johnson is expected to make an apology and final statement on partygate in the House of Commons today - here's what time he will be speaking.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stand up and address his role in the lockdown partygate scandal for the first time today in the House of Commons.

It's expected the PM will make a statement in full, and apologise for attending a gathering for his birthday, despite Covid lockdown rules at the time forbidding such events.

Boris was fined £50 by the Metropolitan police along with Rishi Sunak and around 50 other MPs.

Related article: Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Related article: 'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal

Here's what time Boris Johnson is speaking today and what it is he's likely to say:

The Prime Minister is expected to apologise and move on to Ukraine crisis
The Prime Minister is expected to apologise and move on to Ukraine crisis. Picture: Alamy

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Boris is expected to make his statement and apology in the House of Commons today from 3.30pm onwards.

MPs will be returning to parliament today following their Easter break.

What will Boris Johnson say in his statement today?

This will be the first time the prime minister has addressed his fine and role in partygate since he was dealt his fine from the police and is believed to want to "set the record straight".

Reports have suggested he will say he did not knowingly break any lockdown rules when he attended a birthday party in his honour in 2020.

While Boris is expected to make a full apology for his involvement, it's believed he has chosen not to address further lockdown party claims that have since been reported.

It's also understood the PM will make the priority of his statement the latest Ukraine and Russia war crisis as well as addressing the new and controversial policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.

What did Boris Johnson do?

In June 2020, Boris attended a birthday bash in his honour while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

There have been further allegations the PM attended separate parties, which he and Down Street have so far declined to comment on.

Boris was fined £50 for his rule break by the Metropolitan Police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The family was reportedly found in an apartment in Moscow

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment

Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

Exclusive
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen

Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London

Grant Shapps announced the fail fares in a bizarre video posted to YouTube

'Rail sale' brings cut price train tickets from today but critics say it’s a 'gimmick'

Boris Johnson is expected to apologise to MPs today

Boris Johnson expected to make ‘full throated’ Partygate apology to MPs

Rachel Johnson has defended the PM over Partygate

'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Battle for Donbas: Russian forces begin fresh offensive on eastern front

Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan

The footballer announced the news online

'You are our angel': Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking tribute after death of baby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

Man, 29, charged after MoD police 'confronted with knife'

Holidaymakers are facing chaos as they try to return from their getaways

Holidaymakers face travel 'nightmare' as millions return from Easter getaways

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask.

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police action after mask 'error'

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan Explosion

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

Microscope

Mystery hepatitis outbreak spreads from Britain to EU and US

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an air strike hit a tyre shop in Lviv, Ukraine

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

Television personalities Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them
Heart-shaped balloons drift under the seats of the Orlando FreeFall ride at the Icon Park in Orlando during a vigil

Sensors were adjusted on ride where Tyre Sampson, 14, fell to death
Marqel Cockrell appears at an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

Shoe store co-owner ‘hit nine-year-old girl while shooting at shoplifters’
Joe and Jill Biden at the Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll returns for first time since start of pandemic
Airport travellers

Federal judge ends requirement for face masks on flights in the United States
Riots in Sweden

Riots in Sweden linked to criminal gangs who target police, say authorities

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan
Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy
'Jesus would stand against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe hits back at Archbishop's Rwanda asylum criticism

'Jesus would be against trafficking': Ann Widdecombe on Archbishop's Rwanda claim
'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal

'We're a silly little island!': Natasha Devon savages the UK's Rwanda refugee deal
'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal

'The Ritz would be cheaper': David Lammy blasts 'morally bankrupt' Rwanda refugee deal
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police