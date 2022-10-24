When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

London Underground and National Rail have confirmed November train strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The London Underground and National rail are set to bring more travel chaos to London and surrounding areas with the news of their latest strike action.

Rail strikes are poised to cause even more travel disruption in November following RMT's (Rail, Maritime and Transport union) confirmation of new walkout dates.

Both the London Overground, London Underground and National Rail will be staging walkouts over separate disputes during early November which could see around six days of disruption in total.

RMT have accused Network Rail of trying to impose “drastic changes” in working practices on its staff, and the union is concerned that the firm is reaching out to workers directly, which it claims is undermining “delicate talks”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute.

"On the one hand, they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members’ terms and conditions.

“Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

So when are the rail strikes for November? And why are the London Underground, London Overground and National rail striking this time? Here's the latest:

Train strikes have been causing chaos up and down the country in recent months. Picture: Alamy

When are National Rail striking?

Only an estimated one in five trains will be running on the busy National Rail service on strike days November 3rd, 5th and 7th.

These three strike days will cause disruption for more than those dates though, as following each strike day, it's likely disruption will continue as services get back up and running.

Trains are likely to be very busy following the strikes with many parts of the UK without any services at all.

There is a lot to be said as to why these strikes are happening as there are four different unions involved including RMT, Aslef (representing train drivers), TSSA (white-collared staff union) and Unite (for train operators).

Ultimately, the walk out is regarding working conditions, pay and benefits.

When are London Underground and Overground striking?

In a separate dispute, and to add to the travel disruption, the London Overground and Underground will also be striking on November 3rd. This will likely see cancelled and delays trains operating on November 4th too.

The unions have agreed further strikes will continue to happen until someone 'talks to them'.