When can I get my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

16 November 2021, 12:56 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 14:12

The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout
The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered to younger age groups following initial rollout. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The coronavirus booster vaccine is now being offered through the age groups - so who can get a Covid-19 booster jab and how do you book?

Coronavirus booster vaccines are now being offered to those aged 40 and over after initially only being offered to the most vulnerable groups including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Following the discovery that the initial Covid-19 jabs may lose some of their effectiveness after six months, the government and NHS introduced the booster/third vaccine to help keep infection rates low - particularly in the most vulnerable categories.

With the vaccine rollout making its way through certain groups, as it did with the original coronavirus vaccine, here’s a look at when you can get your booster jab, how to book and why it’s been deemed important.

Covid-19 booster vaccines were first offered to the more vulnerable categories
Covid-19 booster vaccines were first offered to the more vulnerable categories. Picture: Alamy

When can I get my Covid-19 booster?

From November 15, those in the 40-49 age group have been invited to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

Others who have also been asked to come have their booster are:

Those living in elderly care homes

All adults aged 50 and over

Frontline health and social care workers

Those aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions

Households with immunosuppressed individuals

It’s likely the booster vaccine will continue to be rolled out across further age groups.

Covid-19 booster vaccine invites will be sent to you via the NHS or you can book online
Covid-19 booster vaccine invites will be sent to you via the NHS or you can book online. Picture: Alamy

When and where can I book my Covid-19 booster vaccine?

You can have your vaccine once your age or health group has been announced and it’s been at least six months since your second jab.

You can book you jab either by contacting the NHS once they contact you or you can secure your appointment online yourself. You can also call 119.

If you have tested positive for Covid, you will need to wait four weeks before booking your booster.

Why do you need a Covid-19 booster vaccine?

Following the first two immunisations against coronavirus, studies found the protection began to wear off, leaving many potentially vulnerable as we head into the winter months.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) monitored the booster/third jab and found that two weeks after, protection rose significantly according to which Covid vaccine you had.

