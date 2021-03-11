Covid lockdown: When can I go on holiday again?

Holidays in the UK and abroad have seen a huge increase following roadmap out of lockdown announcement. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When will holidays, in the UK and abroad, be allowed again as part of the roadmap out of lockdown? Here’s the latest on the coronavirus restrictions.

Booking a summer holiday following the coronavirus lockdown has seen a huge increase in search interest with travel companies reporting a surge in bookings and inquiries.

Destinations such as Spain, Greece, Ibiza and Cyprus have already spoken about opening up their boarders for abroad summer holidays as early as May, leaving many with the question - when can I go on holiday again?

Whether it’s in the UK or abroad you want to travel to, the lockdown rules currently remain that we must all stay at home where possible - however, is it likely we’ll be able to travel again soon?

Here’s everything you need to know about going on holiday abroad and in the UK and just how safe it is to book a trip right now:

Holidays abroad could happen as early as May 2021 following rule restrictions being lifted. Picture: PA

When can I go on holiday abroad again?

Currently, all Covid restrictions prevent any travel for leisure. However, on 17th May, as part of the UK government’s roadmap out of lockdown, they will assess just how safe abroad travel is again.

This will depend on the number of Covid cases in the UK and how the vaccine rollout scheme is going.

It’s expected a number of rules could still be in place with abroad travel even if boarders do open again, such as the possibility of vaccine passports and quarantine.

When can I go on holiday in the UK again?

Holidays in the UK could be allowed sooner than abroad as this lockdown rule will be assessed around 12 April at the earliest.

This will only be permitted, along with the reopening of shops and restaurants at this time, should the government’s four tests for the roadmap out of lockdown be passed.

If all goes through, holidays in the UK will be permitted within your household, or bubble, in self-catering accommodation.

Hotels and B&Bs will be open at a later date in the roadmap.

Most travel companies are offering refunds if Covid restrictions are put in place. Picture: PA

Can I book a holiday right now?

It’s important to check companies rules around coronavirus before you book anything, but many holiday providers are encouraging bookings now.

Most places you will find offer the confidence of getting a full refund should your holiday be affected by Covid restrictions.

It’s worth checking what the refund rules are if you cancel the holiday because of government guidance or if you contract the virus.

You can also find some insurance companies offering special Covid-19 policies but always check before you book.