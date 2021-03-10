When can I travel to Greece and Cyprus this summer? And will I need a vaccine passport?

Greece and Cyprus holidays could be allowed as early as May 2021. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Can you travel to Cyprus from the UK? And when are Greece opening their boarders for summer holidays? Here’s the latest on abroad travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece and Cyprus boarders could be open for summer holidays and tourism again as early as May following the coronavirus lockdown.

In a recent statement, the tourism minister for Greece said holidays to the Greek island could be open as early as May 2021 as he stated: "We are ready, we are ready to share the experience of liberation from the unpleasant memories of the pandemic with each and every one of our guests."

So will you be able to go on holiday to Greece or Cyprus this summer? At the moment, this very much depends on the vaccine rollout, Covid-19 rates and of course, the talk of vaccine passports.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel and tourism in Greece and Cyprus, whether you need a vaccine passport and current UK travel restrictions:

Greece tourism could resume business this summer as long as proof of a Covid vaccine is present. Picture: PA

Will I be able to travel to Greece and Cyprus this summer?

The question over reopening tourism in Greece and Cyprus has become hopeful after the minister spoke about opening up boarders in Greece as early as May.

The tourism minister for Greece explained foreign visitors will need to have been vaccinated, provide a recent negative Covid-19 test or have antibodies for the virus.

The Cyprus government has also said travel will be permitted in May as long as travellers are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

UK have banned all leisure holidays under coronavirus restrictions. Picture: PA

Will I need a vaccine passport to travel to Greece and Cyprus?

Both places have yet to use the term vaccine passport to allow tourists and holidaymakers but they have both stressed the importance of proof the traveller has had the vaccine or tests negative for Covid-19.

This makes the likelihood of vaccine passports more prominent.

At present, the UK has revealed no plans on what a vaccine passport might be or what the regulations will be.

What are the UK travel restrictions?

Despite the fact Greece and Cyprus have spoke about opening their boarders for summer holidays, the UK still has a full travel ban, unless for essential reasons, until 17 May.

This will be reviewed as part of their roadmap out of lockdown nearer the time.