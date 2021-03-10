When can I travel to Spain and will I need a vaccine passport?

10 March 2021, 11:17

Travel to Spain: British holidaymakers are keen to fly to Spain again this summero
Travel to Spain: British holidaymakers are keen to fly to Spain again this summero. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Will Spain allow tourists this summer following the coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifting? British holidaymakers become hopeful for a summer holiday in Spain.

Spain has revealed they could be opening up their boarders for travel as early as May following the coronavirus lockdown travel restrictions with the use of vaccine passports.

With much of the UK keen to travel abroad again this summer, particularly to Spain, the announcement comes as hopeful news for most - so will Spain allow tourists this summer?

Nothing official has been confirmed yet but Spain’s Minister of tourism, María Reyes Maroto, said: “The could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport in May.”

She added the Spanish Government want to be “pioneers of the scheme” and hope to have it ready “as soon as possible”.

So when can you travel to Spain again? Will you need a vaccine passport to travel to Spain? And what are the current lockdown restrictions? Here’s what you need to know:

Spanish tourism could return as early as May if coronavirus rates stay low
Spanish tourism could return as early as May if coronavirus rates stay low. Picture: PA

When can you travel to Spain again?

Unfortunately, there is no clear answer on when travel to Spain will be allowed again, however, the Minister of tourism’s comments have sparked hopes.

Vaccine passports and travel for tourists in Spain can only be permitted if their vaccination rollout programme is a success and the rates of Covid-19 remain low.

It will also depend on what the UK government’s rules will be on travel, set to be reviewed in the latter part of the roadmap out of lockdown plan.

Will you need a vaccine passport to travel to Spain?

Judging by María Reyes Maroto’s comments, Spain are keen to allow travel to those with vaccine passports.

At the moment, there has been no confirmation on how a vaccine passport might work. Currently, anyone who receives the Covid jab gets a vaccination card and details go on their medical records.

It seems likely that most countries abroad are likely to require proof of vaccination for entry.

The Covid vaccine in Spain is a major factor on whether they'll allow travel this summer
The Covid vaccine in Spain is a major factor on whether they'll allow travel this summer. Picture: PA

What are the current travel lockdown rules in the UK?

At present, all travel abroad, unless for essential reasons, is not allowed until at least 17th May.

Anyone travelling into the UK are also required to book a number of Covid-19 tests both before and after travel and quarantine is also required.

