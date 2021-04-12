When can pubs and restaurants open indoors in England?

12 April 2021, 13:43

Pubs and restaurants have been allowed to open outdoors in England on April12th
Pubs and restaurants have been allowed to open outdoors in England on April12th. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pubs, restaurants and other hospitality facilities have opened their outdoor areas to the public following the coronavirus lockdown - but when can we drink and eat indoors again? And what will the rules be?

Coronavirus restrictions on 12th April have eased up once more following the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops have all been able to return to business today with a few strict rules in place, including all drinks and food having to be served outside while following the rule of six.

But with cold temperatures forecast, and the public keen to get back to normal, the question is, when can pubs and restaurants open indoors again in England?

Here’s the latest on when you can resume eating and drinking indoors in England and what the rules are likely to be following the coronavirus lockdown:

Restaurants are also allowed to serve food and drink outside under the new restrictions
Restaurants are also allowed to serve food and drink outside under the new restrictions. Picture: PA

When can pubs and restaurants open indoors in England?

Keen to eat and drink indoors again? Doors to pubs and restaurants should be able to open as normal from the 17th May along with other lockdown restrictions easing.

This, like with all the steps out of the Covid lockdown, is determined by how successful the government’s four tests are passed like the coronavirus rates and the vaccine rollout.

Currently, you can enjoy hospitality services in an outdoor setting following the rule of six. There are no curfews on pubs or rules such as ordering a substantial meal.

Reopening of pubs and restaurants are different for those in Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Pubs and restaurants should be able to open business inside from 17th May
Pubs and restaurants should be able to open business inside from 17th May. Picture: PA

What rules will be in place when pubs and restaurants open indoors?

Each venue is likely to have their own Covid rules of operation including hand sanitiser, mask wearing and how to order food and drinks.

You will be permitted to dine in groups of six, or two households, as social distancing measures will remain in place.

There are also currently discussions around needing vaccine passports for pubs which have yet to be confirmed.

