Covid lockdown: When can pub gardens open in England?

Pubs reopening indoors and their gardens are happening at different times under lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When can pubs open again indoors? And when will pub gardens be opening in England? Here’s the latest dates according to the coronavirus roadmap out of lockdown.

As the roadmap out of lockdown officially begins in England, with important restrictions being lifted on both 29th March and 12th April, people are becoming keen to know exactly when pubs can open again.

From when pub gardens open in England to when pubs can serve indoors again - Covid restrictions mean both of these things will happen at different times.

A surge in interest also comes as latest reports suggest pub goers could need to show a vaccine passport before entering any premises in England.

Pubs opening indoors should happen at the earliest of 12th May. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told broadcasters: "I do think there is going to be a role for certification. What we said is we'll be reporting on the work of the certification group in early April, either on April 5 or April 12.

"There are lots of difficult issues because there are some people who for medical reasons can't get a vaccination, pregnant women can't get a vaccination at the moment, you've got to be careful about how you do this.”

So when can pubs open again in England? When will pub gardens open? And when will pubs open indoors? Here’s the latest information:

Pub gardens could open as early as 12th April according to Covid roadmap plan. Picture: PA

When will pub gardens open again in England?

If all goes well, and the government are happy their four Covid tests are passed, pub gardens can open for business from 12th April.

Along with restaurants with outside space, the Rule of Six will apply to all outdoor sitting areas where customers can get food, drinks and alcohol.

When can pubs open indoors?

Unfortunately, pub-goers won’t be able to take a seat inside a pub until the earliest date of 17th May.

Again, this will be confirmed by Boris Johnson nearer the time as they continue to analyse Covid data as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Rule of Six will be applied to anyone wanting to sit indoors but bigger gatherings outside may be permitted at this time.