Covid lockdown: When can pub gardens open in England?

25 March 2021, 12:48 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 14:37

Pubs reopening indoors and their gardens are happening at different times under lockdown rules
Pubs reopening indoors and their gardens are happening at different times under lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When can pubs open again indoors? And when will pub gardens be opening in England? Here’s the latest dates according to the coronavirus roadmap out of lockdown.

As the roadmap out of lockdown officially begins in England, with important restrictions being lifted on both 29th March and 12th April, people are becoming keen to know exactly when pubs can open again.

From when pub gardens open in England to when pubs can serve indoors again - Covid restrictions mean both of these things will happen at different times.

A surge in interest also comes as latest reports suggest pub goers could need to show a vaccine passport before entering any premises in England.

Related article: 'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passports for pubs

Related article: What is the Rule of Six for meeting outdoors?

Pubs opening indoors should happen at the earliest of 12th May
Pubs opening indoors should happen at the earliest of 12th May. Picture: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told broadcasters: "I do think there is going to be a role for certification. What we said is we'll be reporting on the work of the certification group in early April, either on April 5 or April 12.

"There are lots of difficult issues because there are some people who for medical reasons can't get a vaccination, pregnant women can't get a vaccination at the moment, you've got to be careful about how you do this.”

So when can pubs open again in England? When will pub gardens open? And when will pubs open indoors? Here’s the latest information:

Pub gardens could open as early as 12th April according to Covid roadmap plan
Pub gardens could open as early as 12th April according to Covid roadmap plan. Picture: PA

When will pub gardens open again in England?

If all goes well, and the government are happy their four Covid tests are passed, pub gardens can open for business from 12th April.

Along with restaurants with outside space, the Rule of Six will apply to all outdoor sitting areas where customers can get food, drinks and alcohol.

When can pubs open indoors?

Unfortunately, pub-goers won’t be able to take a seat inside a pub until the earliest date of 17th May.

Again, this will be confirmed by Boris Johnson nearer the time as they continue to analyse Covid data as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Rule of Six will be applied to anyone wanting to sit indoors but bigger gatherings outside may be permitted at this time.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A digger tries to free the keel of the Ever Given (Suez Canal Authority/AP)

How Suez Canal operators were left to wrestle with giant blockage to world trade
Publicans have attacked proposals for them to decide whether to check if customers have been vaccinated.

Will vaccine certificates be needed to go to the pub?

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has been criticised for showing an "inappropriate" cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad

Teacher suspended for 'showing pupils cartoon of Prophet Muhammad' in lesson
The Ever Given

Grounded Suez Canal cargo ship could be stuck for 'weeks'

A protester from the Uighur community living in Turkey, participates in a protest in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Uighur Muslims in Turkey stage protest at visit of Chinese foreign minister
Some MPs believe there are "genuine worries" about the safety of smart motorways

Smart motorways: Grant Shapps orders review after 'genuine worries' about death stats

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari went about the interview in a different manner

Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?
Nick Ferrari challenged the campaigner over the issue

Smart Motorways: 'Would you rather get somewhere 20 minutes late, or be killed?'
James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs

James O'Brien responds to caller who asks why supermarkets are open but not pubs
Nick Ferrari hit out at the idea

'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs
'Priti Patel's proposed asylum system overhaul could go wrong quite quickly'

'Priti Patel's immigration plan won't stop people coming'

James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London