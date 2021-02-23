UK travel and staycations: When can you go on holiday in the UK?

23 February 2021, 11:37

Travel within the UK: Lockdown roadmap reveals key dates for holidays in the UK
Travel within the UK: Lockdown roadmap reveals key dates for holidays in the UK. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

From self-catering holidays to holiday parks, when can you travel within the UK? And what is self-contained accommodation? Here’s the answers for UK travel as Boris Johnson lays out roadmap to recovery.

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK’s roadmap to recovery on 22 February as he confirmed key dates for when establishments could open and life could return to “normal” following the coronavirus pandemic.

And it seems abroad travel and UK holidays and staycations are a key end of lockdown date for the British public as holiday sites, flight websites and travel agents saw a huge soar in interest soon after the announcement.

So when exactly will travel around the UK and staycations in the country be allowed? Can you travel within the UK right now? And what about self-catering holidays?

Here’s everything you need to know about UK holidays and travel including the rules and restrictions and what self-contained accommodation really is:

Travel within the UK could be allowed as early as 12 April 2021
Travel within the UK could be allowed as early as 12 April 2021. Picture: PA

When can you go on holiday in the UK?

There’s no one specific date for when travel around the UK is allowed but from 12 April, England’s restrictions begin to ease.

From this date, should Covid-19 infection rates continue to fall and the vaccine programme remain a success, residents will be allowed to stay in self-catered accommodation again. You will also be permitted domestic overnight stays.

If the four tests the government have laid out continue to be passed, then on 17 May, hotels, hostels and B&Bs can also open, expanding the UK travel possibilities.

At present, it’s not clear whether you’ll be able to travel within the UK to Scotland, Wales or Ireland until they layout their lockdown exit strategy.

When can you go on a self-catering holiday?

According to the roadmap to recovery, self-catering holidays are the first you’ll be allowed.

Should step 1 of the roadmap out of lockdown be a success, and all four government tests are met, from 12 April self-catering holidays within England will be allowed.

There is yet to be confirmation for the rest of the UK’s travel restrictions.

The British public rushed to book their abroad and UK holidays following the lockdown announcement
The British public rushed to book their abroad and UK holidays following the lockdown announcement. Picture: PA

What are the travel rules and restrictions on UK holidays?

Of course, there will still be coronavirus travel restrictions in place including limited numbers, face mask requirements and social distancing.

If all goes well with the roadmap then all coronavirus measures could end by summer 2021.

What is self-contained accommodation?

Within the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, ‘self-contained accommodation’ was listed from 12 April.

This means any accommodation where the kitchen, bathroom and toilet is used for one family only for the duration of their stay.

