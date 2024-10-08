When do the clocks go back in 2024? Exact date and time British Summer Time ends

The clocks go back soon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Autumn is well and truly here, with frequent rain downpours and chilly weather - and the evenings are set to get even darker.

The clocks are set to go back soon, meaning that Brits will have less afternoon and evening daylight.

This is a trade-off so that there is more light in the mornings, as people go to work and children go to school.

The yearly change means that the UK will be in Greenwich Mean Time again, after several months in British Summer Time.

But it's not all bad - the clocks going back mean that everyone will get an extra hour in bed.

Clocks are set to go back soon. Picture: Alamy

When do the clocks go back?

The clocks go back one hour on Sunday, October 27 at 2am.

Any device in your home connected to the internet, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs will automatically change.

However, alarm clocks, car radios and other devices may need to be changed manually.

A helpful phrase to remember is “spring forward, fall back” to know whether the clocks are going forward or back.

The change means more light in the mornings. Picture: Alamy

Why do the clocks go back?

The change was introduced to make the most of daylight, both in the summer and winter.

It was brought in in 1916, following a campaign by the builder William Willett.

The idea is that anyone working in a 9-5 job will arrive at work in daytime.

Manchester city centre on a cold, dark winter day. Picture: Alamy

Is there any opposition to the clocks going back?

Some people are against the change away from British Summer Time on lifestyle grounds, because they value more light in the evenings.

People often complain when the change first happens that it makes evenings too dark and gloomy, despite the extra hour of daylight in the mornings.

But some studies have suggested that the clocks going back could have real mental health consequences, such as a possible link to seasonal depression.

Other studies purport to show a connection between both sets of time changes and physical health problems, caused by sleep disruption.

Despite the opposition in some quarters, the government has no plans to change the current system.

The clocks are going back soon. Picture: Getty

When do the clocks go forward again?

In 2025 the clocks will go forward again by an hour on Sunday March 30.