When do the clocks go forward for summer 2022? Time, date and why the clocks change

The UK will set clocks an hour forward on March 27. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Do the clocks go forward or backwards this weekend? Are we losing an hour? Here's everything you need to know about the clock change as the UK prepares for a new season.

Each year in the UK we change our clocks twice to ensure we're making the most of our daylight hours.

And as the weather gets warmer and summer 2022 approaches, we prepare to move from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to British Summer Time (BST).

As we come to the end of March, and spring is finally upon us, the UK will be putting the clocks forward so we can experience lighter evenings, perfect if there's a heatwave to enjoy.

So when exactly do the clocks go forward? And are we about to lose an hour of sleep?

Related article: UK weather: More sunshine forecast next week in 'early Summer' warm spell

Related article: UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Here's everything you need to know about the clock change and exactly why we do it:

Summer evenings are lighter for longer thanks to the clock change. Picture: Alamy

When do the clocks go forward?

The first clock change of the year will happen on Mothering Sunday, March 27, marking the start of British Summer Time.

The clocks will go forward at 1am on the Sunday, meaning we lose an hour of sleep.

Most phones and digital devices will jump from 1am to 2am automatically, however, be sure to change any watches and house clocks.

When do the clocks go back in 2022?

Clock changes always happen on the last Sunday of the month, to ensure as little disruption as possible.

This year, clocks are due to go back an hour, back to Greenwich Mean Time, on October 30.

UK clock changes happen twice a year to mark the beginning and end of summer. Picture: Alamy

Why does the UK change their clocks twice a year?

The reason behind why we change the clocks is a contentious issue with the idea first arising in 1784 when inventor Benjamin Franklin suggested it.

A scientist in 1895 was the next person recorded speaking about it, and after that, a builder called William Willett (who happens to be Coldplay Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather) really pushed things as he wanted more light in the evenings.

William campaigned for the clocks to change until his death in 1915, and it was 1916, during World War On, the clocks officially began to change.

BST was introduced via the Summer Time Act 1916 as a way to save fuel and money.