When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

14 May 2025, 13:07 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 13:10

The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?
The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One? Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump has come under fire for accepting a $400m jet from the Qatari government.

The US president was gifted the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet on Monday upon touchdown for his three day tour of the Middle East in a move the Democrat opposition have called “wildly illegal”.

Mr Trump has defended his acceptance of the gift against allegations of corruption with the plane being one of the most expensive foreign gifts ever received by the American government.

He said "I think it's a great gesture from Qatar,” and that “I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer”. "I mean, I could be a stupid person saying: 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,” he added.

Donald Trump onboard the current Air Force One
Donald Trump onboard the current Air Force One. Picture: Getty

American officials are not allowed to accept gifts from world leaders above $480 (£363) and the move has led to dissent from Republicans as well as Democrats and is in possible violation of the US Emoluments Clause.

Far right advocate Laura Loomer has been among those who usually side with the president to have raised objection, stating: "This is really going to be such a stain on the [administration] if this is true." She added that Qatar “funds the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US service members”.

Mr Trump arrived in Qatar on Wednesday on the current Air Force One as part of his tour.

But illegal or not, the question remains of when the president will use his new vehicle.

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

The Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet is a state of the art aircraft that will offer something of a flying palace for the president.

The fancy interior is decorated with well-designed bathrooms, private bedrooms, and a grand staircase akin to the flashy decor on display in Trump Tower. It has three bedrooms, a private lounge and an office. The plane is now parked in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr Trump has said that the aircraft will take over from the current Air Force One, his official plane, which he said is 40 years old and in need of a replacement. According to the Washington Post, the pair of modified Boeing 747 planes that serve as Air Force One have been in use for 35 years and date back to the George Bush Sr administration in the late 1980s.

Donald Trump arrives in Qatar having stepped off Air Force One
Donald Trump arrives in Qatar having stepped off Air Force One. Picture: Getty

Back in February, the president criticised Boeing for what he thought was a slower than ideal delivery for scheduled replacements stating that he could potentially buy his own.

In accepting the new jet Mr Trump stated that he has found a replacement for one of the Air Force One planes via an unofficial route.

But CNN has reported that it could take years for this new jumbo jet to be kitted out to meet security standards to enable it to serve as Air Force One and that this may not be possible until 2028, when Mr Trump is scheduled to leave office - unless he stands for an unconstitutional third term.

The president has said that he will not use the jet after his term ends but instead of being handed down to his successor the BBC has reported it could likely end up in his “library” - a term for museum items kept once a president has left office.

This is true of Ronald Reagan's Air Force One, which is now kept as a museum.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the media: “The legal details of that are still being worked out, but of course, any donation to this government is always done in full compliance with the law."

But it is unclear when the Qatari Boeing plane will, if ever, fly as Air Force One.

It could still be flown for private use by Mr Trump as an alternative to the official plane and it is common for a president to fly on an alternative aircraft. What is designated as Air Force One is often used for state visits and especially important affairs.

The new Air Force One is scheduled to be ready by the end of next year which is potentially two years before the new aircraft is ready to serve in that function.

The Trump administration has been approached for comment.

