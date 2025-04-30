When will M&S be back online? Everything we know about the cyber attack so far

Marks and Spencer has paused all online transactions following cyber attack. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Marks and Spencer face on going sale issues as the result of being hacked - here's everything you need to know about online orders, refunds and when online services are expected to resume.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

M&S has become the latest big victim of a cyber attack which has seen them lose hundreds of thousands of pounds in profit as they fight to reclaim their system against hackers linked to the Scattered Spider, a cybercriminal group.

With Marks and Spencer halting all their online business, and shops seeing empty shelves, customers are keen to know when the popular high street brand will be back up and operating as normal.

On Friday 26th April, bosses suspended all online orders with M&S still unable to operate digitally nearly a week later. As a result, the company has seen their value plummet on the most recent stock markets.

Marks and Spencer shops are operating as normal in most locations. Picture: Getty

When will M&S be back online?

As it stands, the cyber attack is still causing huge waves of devastation across the company with no signs of their digital shopping returning to business. Orders and returns online are currently suspended.

At present, bosses are unable to give a time frame as to when online shopping can resume and have said: "We are working very hard to get operations back online."

Returns are also impacted by the cyber attack with customers told to head to their local stores and find the designated till to return items. You can also return via the post.

Marks and Spencer's Food Hall are currently not accepting returns. Anyone with a gift card will also be unable to use them until matters are resolved.

What's happening with online Marks and Spencer orders?

As of April 26th, no further orders on the site were able to go ahead but M&S has said any customers who placed orders after Wednesday 23rd April will see their transaction cancelled with a full refund given.

If you placed an order before that date, they have advised you wait for your "ready to collect" email before coming to stores to collect it.

For those who have made food orders, the problem is slightly different. The orders are coming in but the "ready to collect" email has been able to go out so they've encouraged customers to collect as normal.

The M&S Food Hall are unable to offer refunds at this time. Picture: Getty

What happened to Marks and Spencer?

A cyber attack which happened around Tuesday 22nd April has left Marks and Spencer in chaos as it's caused the brand to stop operating many avenues of its business.

Currently, the issue is unresolved, but it has been linked to hackers, Scattered Spider, and is believed to be ransomware - software designed to block a system, forcing those impacted to pay a ransom to get it back.