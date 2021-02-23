When will working from home end in the UK?

Working from home is likely to continue until the end of the lockdown roadmap. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When can we return to the office following Covid-19 restrictions? Should I still be working from home? The latest government advice following the roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson confirmed his anticipated roadmap out of lockdown including when pubs, gyms, and non-essential shops can open in the coming months as the coronavirus rates continue to fall.

But as all Covid-19 restrictions begin to lift - one of the biggest questions raised is, when does working from home end? And, can I return to the office?

The government advice to work from home has been in place since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 meaning the majority of the UK haven’t been to their work offices for around a year.

So when can you return to work after Covid? When will working from home end in the UK? Here’s the latest information?

Returning to the office is yet to be given an exact date from Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

When will working from home end in the UK?

Despite announcing the roadmap out of lockdown, which included everything on how life could return to normal, a working from home end date was not given.

At present, the latest government advice on working from home is to remain doing so unless it is impossible to do so.

The review on returning to work offices is due to be completed by 21 June, and will examine social distancing requirements, the use of face masks and requirements to work from home. This will be based on the the continued Covid vaccine efforts and coronavirus numbers at that time.

Therefore, it is likely that the working from home advice will continue until 21 June.

What did Boris Johnson say about working from home?

The Prime Minister’s road map out of lockdown document said: “Social distancing is difficult and damaging for businesses and, as a result, it is important to return to as near to normal as quickly as possible.

“Ahead of step four, as more is understood about the impact of vaccines on transmission and a far greater proportion of the population has been vaccinated, the Government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.

This means a final verdict on working from home in England will be given at this time.