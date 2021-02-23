When will working from home end in the UK?

23 February 2021, 15:53

Working from home is likely to continue until the end of the lockdown roadmap
Working from home is likely to continue until the end of the lockdown roadmap. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When can we return to the office following Covid-19 restrictions? Should I still be working from home? The latest government advice following the roadmap out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson confirmed his anticipated roadmap out of lockdown including when pubs, gyms, and non-essential shops can open in the coming months as the coronavirus rates continue to fall.

But as all Covid-19 restrictions begin to lift - one of the biggest questions raised is, when does working from home end? And, can I return to the office?

The government advice to work from home has been in place since the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020 meaning the majority of the UK haven’t been to their work offices for around a year.

Related articles: When can indoor and outdoor swimming pools reopen following the Covid lockdown?

So when can you return to work after Covid? When will working from home end in the UK? Here’s the latest information?

Returning to the office is yet to be given an exact date from Boris Johnson
Returning to the office is yet to be given an exact date from Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

When will working from home end in the UK?

Despite announcing the roadmap out of lockdown, which included everything on how life could return to normal, a working from home end date was not given.

At present, the latest government advice on working from home is to remain doing so unless it is impossible to do so.

The review on returning to work offices is due to be completed by 21 June, and will examine social distancing requirements, the use of face masks and requirements to work from home. This will be based on the the continued Covid vaccine efforts and coronavirus numbers at that time.

Therefore, it is likely that the working from home advice will continue until 21 June.

What did Boris Johnson say about working from home?

The Prime Minister’s road map out of lockdown document said: “Social distancing is difficult and damaging for businesses and, as a result, it is important to return to as near to normal as quickly as possible.

“Ahead of step four, as more is understood about the impact of vaccines on transmission and a far greater proportion of the population has been vaccinated, the Government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.

This means a final verdict on working from home in England will be given at this time.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Breach Security

Security officials cast blame for failures before Capitol riot
Steven Sund

Ex-chief of Capitol police tells Congress he did not see report warning of ‘war’
Facebook has struck a deal with Australia's government

Facebook lifts Australian news content ban after deal struck

Met Police crashed the party in Croydon

Partygoers face fines after police crash barbershop lockdown bash
Daphne Caruana Galizia

Suspect in car bomb killing of Maltese journalist changes plea to guilty
Israel Oil Spill

Rescuers using mayonnaise to treat turtles caught in Israel oil spill

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner

'PM has let us down so much I'll believe roadmap when I see it,' says hotel owner
Labour has called on the Health Secretary to apologise

'Clearly there was a PPE shortage, Hancock should apologise,' Labour MP says
James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus

James O'Brien caller: Boris Johnson has thrown teachers under the bus
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Government 'roadmap' out of lockdown based on 'dodgy assumptions'
'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher

'Absolute disgrace' PM's roadmap doesn't include vaccinating school staff, says teacher
Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues

Teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen, top virologist argues

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London