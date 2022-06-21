Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three children?

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are set for a big move. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are set for a big family move in the next few months.

As royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton have resided in some of the most beautiful homes the family has to offer, especially with the Duke of Cambridge set to become king one day.

And now, with a big move planned for the couple, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it seems they're officially taking their family out of London.

Determined to be closer to the Queen, 96, following the sad death of Prince Philip, William, 40, is rumoured to be very protective of his royal grandma.

Read more: William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Read more: William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

So where exactly do the Cambridge family live right now? And where do Kate and William have homes? Here's all the details on their luxury houses.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to be closer to the Queen. Picture: Getty

Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live right now?

As of June 2022, Kate, William and their three little ones reside in Apartment 1A, Kensington palace.

The family of five moved here in 2017, when George and Charlotte were only small, after William left his role in the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Located in Kensington and Chelsea, Kensington Palace is also a tourist attraction for royal fans who can see the perfect gardens, special exhibitions and much more.

Other royal family members live here in other apartments too, including The Duke and Duchess of Glouchester and The Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Diana, Princess of Wales also lived here once as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they quit royal duties.

Kensington Palace: Plenty of the royal family live here in London. Picture: Alamy

Where are Prince William and Kate Middleton moving to?

Uprooting their family, they're relocating to Adelaide cottage in Windsor in order to be closer to the Queen.

It's also believed Kate and William are looking for a simpler lifestyle as their new home only offers four bedroom leaving no room for live-in staff.

It's reported they've asked for no additional security or costly renovations as they want "nothing too showy".

They are expected to move in time for their three children to start school in September.

The Grade-II listed building is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel and sits on the 655-acre royal estate.

What other properties do Kate and Prince William own?

After their wedding in 2011, the Queen gifted the couple Anmer Hall, a stunning 10-bedroom country home in Norfolk.

This 18th Century homes serves as their countryside home and is said to be the place they feel most comfortable.