Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three children?

21 June 2022, 14:37

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children on Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are set for a big move. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are set for a big family move in the next few months.

As royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton have resided in some of the most beautiful homes the family has to offer, especially with the Duke of Cambridge set to become king one day.

And now, with a big move planned for the couple, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it seems they're officially taking their family out of London.

Determined to be closer to the Queen, 96, following the sad death of Prince Philip, William, 40, is rumoured to be very protective of his royal grandma.

Read more: William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Read more: William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

So where exactly do the Cambridge family live right now? And where do Kate and William have homes? Here's all the details on their luxury houses.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the royal Ascot
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving to be closer to the Queen. Picture: Getty

Where do Prince William and Kate Middleton live right now?

As of June 2022, Kate, William and their three little ones reside in Apartment 1A, Kensington palace.

The family of five moved here in 2017, when George and Charlotte were only small, after William left his role in the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Located in Kensington and Chelsea, Kensington Palace is also a tourist attraction for royal fans who can see the perfect gardens, special exhibitions and much more.

Other royal family members live here in other apartments too, including The Duke and Duchess of Glouchester and The Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Diana, Princess of Wales also lived here once as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they quit royal duties.

Kensiginton Palace in London
Kensington Palace: Plenty of the royal family live here in London. Picture: Alamy

Where are Prince William and Kate Middleton moving to?

Uprooting their family, they're relocating to Adelaide cottage in Windsor in order to be closer to the Queen.

It's also believed Kate and William are looking for a simpler lifestyle as their new home only offers four bedroom leaving no room for live-in staff.

It's reported they've asked for no additional security or costly renovations as they want "nothing too showy".

They are expected to move in time for their three children to start school in September.

The Grade-II listed building is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel and sits on the 655-acre royal estate.

What other properties do Kate and Prince William own?

After their wedding in 2011, the Queen gifted the couple Anmer Hall, a stunning 10-bedroom country home in Norfolk.

This 18th Century homes serves as their countryside home and is said to be the place they feel most comfortable.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Higher risk men will be offered a smallpox vaccine

Gay and bisexual men to be offered monkeypox vaccine as virus spreads

Ed Sheeran and his co-songwriters have been awarded more than £900,000

Ed Sheeran awarded almost £1million in legal costs after copyright win

Anas Sarwar was on the picket line at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Scottish Labour leader defies Keir Starmer to stand on picket line

The forms were introduced after the Grenfell disaster

Man charged after 88 cladding safety forms brought in after Grenfell 'fraudulently completed'
British commuters have been infuriated at the effect of the rail strikes

Furious commuter blocks packed bus as rail strikes wreak havoc for Britain's workers

Prince William turns 40 today

Queen and Charles lead tributes to William on 40th birthday

Oliver Dines - who had been serving as a police constable at West Mercia Police - has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Ex-police officer charged with sexually assaulting two women while on duty

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: What are the rail strike dates for June and July?

Collin Reeves has been jailed for life

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours as sons slept upstairs

Elon Musk's child has applied to change gender in a bid to be 'unrelated' to him

Elon Musk's trans child changes name and gender to be 'unrelated' to father

EasyJet staff in Spain have voted to strike on nine days next month.

Spain's easyJet cabin crew to strike for 9 days in July over pay row

Trans women are banned from participating in women's rugby

Rugby League bans trans women from competing amid ongoing gender row

A block of flats near Grenfell tower was ablaze

Man hurt after fire at high-rise flats near Grenfell Tower 'caused by charging e-bike'

Boris Johnson has hit out at the disruptive strikes.

PM warns commuters must 'stay the course' despite 'unnecessary aggravation' of strikes

The Government is reportedly planning to reduce controls on City bosses' pay while calling for wage restraint for working people

Govt 'planning to relax controls on City boss pay' whilst calling for restraint on pay rises
Grant Shapps has criticised the RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man rides a bicycle past a building damaged in Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

Nearly 2,000 cast members practise sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day

The Stonewall Inn bar in New York

Visitor centre dedicated to LGBTQ history to open next door to Stonewall Inn
Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pennsylvania

Kellogg Company to split into three firms

Flooded areas of Wuyuan County in south-eastern China's Jiangxi province

Flooding and landslides destroy buildings and roads in China

Couples dance at a club in Damascus, Syria

‘A breath of life’: Away from war, Syrians find their rhythm in ballroom dancing
A woman wearing a face mask exercises at a public park in Beijing

UN biodiversity summit moved from China due to Covid-19 policy
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron holds post-election talks with French party leaders

A worker holds Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov’s 23-karat gold medal of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize before being auctioned at the Times Center, Monday, June 20, 2022, in New York.

Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for over 100 million to help Ukraine
Flood-affected people walk to safer places from their marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam

Dozens dead and thousands homeless amid floods in Bangladesh and India

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled
RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle

RMT boss declares rail strikes are 'absolutely' a class struggle
'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises
Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800
Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries |Rachel Johnson hosts phone-in with Nadine Dorries | Watch again
Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London