Which countries are on the green list and why was Ibiza moved to amber?

Brits arrive in Ibiza, which will be added to the amber list from Monday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca are moving into the amber travel list, potentially sparking a rushed return for holidaymakers to avoid the need to quarantine.

A number of other changes are taking place to the green, amber and red lists.

Ministers decided the changes on Wednesday after receiving analysis from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

Which countries have moved today?

Spain's Balearic Islands - including Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca - will be added to the amber travel list, a little over a fortnight after they went green.

These changes, which apply to England, Scotland and Wales, will take place at 4am of Monday.

Northern Ireland was expected to issue a statement later on Wednesday.

The British Virgin Islands will also go amber.

Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the "green watchlist", meaning they are at risk of going amber.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria and Hong Kong are being added to the green list.

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list, requiring 10 days of isolation in a quarantine hotel.

Why were Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca put on the amber list?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said measures for the Balearics were being upgraded due to case rates having doubled since they were added to the green list on June 30.

He told reporters: "When we see things change for the safety and security of everyone back home we do need to react and act, and that's what we're doing today."

What are the rules for green and amber list countries?

For green list countries there is no requirement to isolate on return for any travellers regardless of the vaccination status.

However, this does not mean travel as normal, with a pre-departure PCR test required and another two days after returning.

Holidaymakers returning from amber list countries need to self-isolate for 10 days, with the option of using the 'test to release' scheme on day five.

This allows individuals to purchase a private Covid test on their fifth day in quarantine and, if they get a negative result, they can end their isolation.

Can I go to amber list countries when I have had two vaccine doses?

Those who have received both of their Covid jabs or are under 18 will be free to return from amber list countries from July 19 without needing to quarantine.

A pre-departure PCR test is still needed before arriving home however, alongside a test on or before day two after returning.

Younger adults will mainly be impacted by the latest changes because they are far less likely to have received both jabs and therefore will not benefit from the incoming exemption.