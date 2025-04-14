Who was on the all-female Blue Origin rocket? From Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos fianceé Lauren Sánchez

Blue Origin launched with an all-female crew. Picture: Blue Origin/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The New Shepherd rocket launched into space today with six women on board the Blue Origin, but who are they? Here's everything you need to know about the ladies going into space.

Jeff Bezos launched his all-female crew on Blue Origin today as everyone watched the six famous women launch into space for the 11-minute flight.

With the likes of singer Katy Perry and his own fiancée Lauren Sánchez on board, the world paused for a moment as they watched the space tourism rocket leave Earth.

Taking off at 2:30pm UK time from West Texas, the New Shepherd rocket took the famous crew 62 miles above Earth. The spaceship is fully autonomous meaning it requires no pilots.

So who is on board the Blue Origin's first all-women spaceship into space since 1963? From Katy to Lauren, here's a full break down of who's on board.

Katy Perry was one of the most high-profile women on the rocket. Picture: Getty

Who is on board the Blue Origin Space rocket?

Katy Perry

Age: 40

Famous for: Singing and acting

Katy has always had a strong link to space in her recent top music singles including E.T. but has also admitted going above the Earth has been a huge dream of hers.

On confirmation of her trip on Bezos rocket, she wrote on social media: "If you had told me that I would be part of the first-ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn't grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!"

Lauren Sanchez is Jeff Bezos's fiancée and joined the all-female crew. Picture: Getty

Lauren Sánchez

Age: 55

Famous for: Journalist and author

Engaged to the owner of Blue Origin himself, it was only right that Lauren got a ticket on the all-female rocket launch.

Talking about the mission, she has admitted she'll be in full glam for the flight and said she will be taking a pay load into orbit with her thanks to the Teachers in Space missions. Placing it under her seat, she will be able to pick up valuable data for the teachers.

Gayle King was the oldest member on board the Blue Origin. Picture: Getty

Gayle King

Age: 70

Famous for: Television personality, journalist and author

A big career step for the TV journalist, Gayle has admitted she's slightly nervous ahead of her space mission. Upon confirming the news, she said all she'd be taking on board the flight with her was a special collection of cuddly toys picked out by her daughter and grandson.

Aisha Bowe has made some incredible achievements in her career. Picture: Getty

Aisha Bowe

Age: 38

Famous for: Aerospace engineer, business owner

A former NASA rocket scientist, Aisha founded STEMBoard - one of the fastest growing companies in America. She is among 2% of women founders to have raised over $2million in venture capital.

In an interview with Elle, she said: "I wanted to go to space, but I didn't think it was possible. I was afraid to do it. I was afraid to even dream about it."

Amanda Nguyen made history with her trip to space. Picture: Getty

Amanda Nguyen

Age: 33

Famous for: Social entrepreneur, civil rights activist and founder

It's a big leap for Amanda who will be the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman in space. Speaking about the rocket launch, she said: "I am talking to myself every day and going, 'You're brave, you're bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people but especially young girls to go."

Kerianne Flynn was on board the all-female rocket. Picture: Getty

Kerianne Flynn

Famous for: Film producing

Widely recognised for her work in independent film making, Kerianne made movies, 'The Automatic Hate’ (2015), ‘This Changes Everything’ (2018), and ‘Lilly (2024).

A statement on her website reads: “Kerianne has always been drawn to exploration, adventure, and space, and hopes her Blue Origin space flight serves as an inspiration for her son, Dex, and the next generation of dreamers to reach for the stars."