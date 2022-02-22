Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

22 February 2022, 17:28

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato
Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Russia has ordered troops to be sent to eastern Ukraine - so what are the reasons behind Russian president Putin's decision to invade?

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin had surrounded Ukraine with troops, leaving the threat of war looming before finally ordering troops into breakaway Ukrainian regions. The Russian parliament gave Putin the green light to mount an invasion today, signing off using force outside Russia's borders.

Putin ordered his troops into two rebel-held regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been recognised as independent states by Russia.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin has "completely torn up international law" by his actions in Ukraine.

Here’s a brief look at what is behind the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Putin has placed Russia's troops around Ukraine
Putin has placed Russia's troops around Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

A brief history: Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine?

There has been tension between Moscow and Kyiv since Ukraine declared itself independent in 1991.

Since then, Putin has attempted to resist Ukraine’s moves towards European institutions such as Nato and the European Union.

Putin believes Russian dominance in Ukraine is the key to the security of Russia. He sees Russian dominance of Ukraine as fundamental to Russian security and has gone as far to suggest he believes Ukraine may not even be a sovereign state in its own right.

He believes Ukraine joining Nato risks the country launching military action to reclaim control over areas like Russian-annexed Crimea or the rebel areas in eastern Ukraine.

His biggest issue surrounds the West and Ukraine joining forces under the Nato agreement which will give them a defensive alliance of 30 countries - a prospect he fundamentally stands against.

There are further historical theories on what really drives Putin - some suggest it’s because he wants to reunite former Soviet republics which are now independent, such as Ukraine and Estonia.

Others believe it’s because he wants to remind the West of the power Russia holds.

What does Putin want now?

Putin has outlined three demands - first and most important is that he wants a legal document outlining that Nato does not expand further, especially with Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: “For us it's absolutely mandatory to ensure Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of Nato.”

He’s also demanded Nato does not deploy “strike weapons near Russia’s borders’, and that it removes forces and military infrastructure from those states that joined Nato after 1997. This includes Ukraine bordering countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Has Putin declared war?

A war hasn’t officially been declared, however, Putin’s latest move of sending troops into Luhansk and Donetsk have been named a “dark day for Europe”.

An estimated 190,000 troops are said to be surrounding Ukraine, according to Michael Carpenter, the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Russian tanks, fighter jets and long-range missile batteries have been moved into position suggesting a broader attack on Ukraine beyond the rebel regions could be imminent.

It is estimated 150,000 Russian troops are currently surrounding Ukraine borders.

