Will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus?

Boris Johnson has revealed a third wave of coronavirus is likely in the UK. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The EU are currently warning of a third wave of coronavirus but will the UK have to deal with another stint too? Here’s what Boris Johnson and the experts are saying about further Covid restrictions.

Countries across Europe are reporting an increased number in coronavirus cases once again with the third wave already meaning new lockdown measures have been introduced in many EU cities.

So will there be a third wave of coronavirus in the UK? Both experts and Boris Johnson have confirmed they expect to see an impact of the rising numbers too, however, are confident the vaccine rollout and the roadmap out of lockdown should help to ease the impact.

With a slower reaction to the Covid vaccine rollout, EU countries like France and Poland have already introduced new partial lockdown rules with Germany also considering the same.

Spain, Italy and Bosnia have also reported an increase in cases.

So will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus? What have the experts and Boris Johnson said about the threat of another wave? Here’s the latest:

Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave. Picture: PA

Will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus?

Experts have revealed it’s likely the UK will see some impact of a third wave of Covid due to new variants and rising levels across Europe.

However, as one of the countries with the biggest vaccine administrations, they’re hoping the impact won’t be as destructive to England and the UK as the majority of the more vulnerable people in the country will have some protection.

What has Boris Johnson said about a coronavirus third wave?

Confirming the UK will likely see some impact, the Prime Minister told reporters: "I think one of the things worth stressing is that on the continent right now you can see, sadly, there is a third wave underway.

"People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I am afraid it washes up on our shores as well.

"I expect that we will feel those effects in due course. That is why we are getting on with our vaccination program as fast as we can."

Chris Whitty has said a slow easing back to normal life will help control the third wave. Picture: PA

What have the experts said about the third wave of coronavirus?

Many experts have agreed on the arrival of a third wave adding a slow and easy exit of lockdown is advised.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said: “We hope it (a third wave) doesn’t happen soon, it might for example happen later in the summer if we open up gradually or because of the seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter.

“All the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge and that will find the people who either have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked.”