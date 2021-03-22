Will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus?

22 March 2021, 15:13

Boris Johnson has revealed a third wave of coronavirus is likely in the UK
Boris Johnson has revealed a third wave of coronavirus is likely in the UK. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The EU are currently warning of a third wave of coronavirus but will the UK have to deal with another stint too? Here’s what Boris Johnson and the experts are saying about further Covid restrictions.

Countries across Europe are reporting an increased number in coronavirus cases once again with the third wave already meaning new lockdown measures have been introduced in many EU cities.

So will there be a third wave of coronavirus in the UK? Both experts and Boris Johnson have confirmed they expect to see an impact of the rising numbers too, however, are confident the vaccine rollout and the roadmap out of lockdown should help to ease the impact.

With a slower reaction to the Covid vaccine rollout, EU countries like France and Poland have already introduced new partial lockdown rules with Germany also considering the same.

Spain, Italy and Bosnia have also reported an increase in cases.

Related article: What lockdown restrictions are being lifted in England on 12th April?

So will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus? What have the experts and Boris Johnson said about the threat of another wave? Here’s the latest:

Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave
Paris have brought back lockdown measures to control the third wave. Picture: PA

Will the UK have a third wave of coronavirus?

Experts have revealed it’s likely the UK will see some impact of a third wave of Covid due to new variants and rising levels across Europe.

However, as one of the countries with the biggest vaccine administrations, they’re hoping the impact won’t be as destructive to England and the UK as the majority of the more vulnerable people in the country will have some protection.

What has Boris Johnson said about a coronavirus third wave?

Confirming the UK will likely see some impact, the Prime Minister told reporters: "I think one of the things worth stressing is that on the continent right now you can see, sadly, there is a third wave underway.

"People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I am afraid it washes up on our shores as well.

"I expect that we will feel those effects in due course. That is why we are getting on with our vaccination program as fast as we can."

Chris Whitty has said a slow easing back to normal life will help control the third wave
Chris Whitty has said a slow easing back to normal life will help control the third wave. Picture: PA

What have the experts said about the third wave of coronavirus?

Many experts have agreed on the arrival of a third wave adding a slow and easy exit of lockdown is advised.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has said: “We hope it (a third wave) doesn’t happen soon, it might for example happen later in the summer if we open up gradually or because of the seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter.

“All the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge and that will find the people who either have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legislation sets out the SNP's plans for a second independence referendum.

Scottish government publishes draft bill for second independence referendum
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin to get coronavirus vaccine

Myanmar

11 Myanmar officials targeted by EU sanctions over coup and protests crackdown
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which was recently given to Boris Johnson, is safe and effective, US trials show.

US trials show Oxford vaccine safe and effective

During a trip to BAE Systems in Lancashire, Boris Johnson warned the third wave of Covid cases in Europe would hit the UK.

Boris Johnson warns UK will 'feel the effects' of Covid third wave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer: Nicola Sturgeon should resign if found to have broken ministerial code

Sir Keir Starmer calls for Sturgeon to resign if found to have broken ministerial code
Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Call Keir

Starmer defends Hartlepool Labour candidate despite 'inappropriate' tweets
Sir Keir Starmer: The EU shouldn't block vaccines entering UK

Sir Keir Starmer: The EU shouldn't block vaccines entering UK
MPs are set to approve an extension to the Coronavirus Act later this week

Government struggling to defend six-month extension to lockdown powers
Sir Keir Starmer during LBC's Call Keir

Starmer tells LBC violence at Bristol protest 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable'
Sir Keir Starmer has said his default position on extensions to lockdown powers will be to support it

Sir Keir Starmer says his 'default position' is to support lockdown powers extension

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London