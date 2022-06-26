Explosion destroys house and evacuation launched amid fears of casualties in Birmingham

26 June 2022, 21:53 | Updated: 26 June 2022, 23:45

The explosion shook the ground
The explosion shook the ground. Picture: Lisa Matthews/LBC

By Will Taylor

A house has been destroyed and casualties have been reported in an explosion in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The number and severity of any injuries was unknown on Monday night.

Social media users posted images of a house engulfed in flames on a residential street in northern Birmingham.

Other buildings and cars have been damaged in the blast, but the cause of it is unknown, police said.

Onlookers told LBC "all the house is just gone" and heard somebody say they "felt the ground shake".

A crowd was still gathered, many people in their nightwear, late on Monday.

One bystander, Joe, said a car was blown off the road when the blast went off.

Jane heard a "massive bang" she compared to a "sonic boom" and thought something had hit her house.

A resident told Birmingham Live: "I had just gone into the toilet downstairs and shut the door. The explosion happened as I shut the door.

"Living rooms windows have shattered. There was glass everywhere.

"The house shook and I fell on the floor, I thought it was an earthquake. I heard a man shout help."

West Midlands Police said evacuations are under way and anyone being taken from the area will be told where to go.

"People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders," the force said.

"Dulwich Road and surround roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area."

The blast happened in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, with officers being called out at 8.38pm on Sunday.

The explosion was reportedly heard for miles.

Emergency services and utility firms were at the scene
Emergency services and utility firms were at the scene. Picture: LBC

All emergency services rushed to the scene, and utility companies were also present.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were on site.

"Please think of those involved and their loved ones and do not post images online," police said.

"We will keep you updated regularly as soon as we have hard facts."

Read more: Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

"A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice.

"The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work."

Councillor Sharon Thompson described the explosion as "horrific".

She thanked the emergency services, the council and the community for their response.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Williams has died aged 90

Frank Williams, actor behind Dad's Army's Rev Timothy Farthing, dies aged 90

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron discussed the latter's European community idea

Boris refuses to endorse Macron's 'EU 2.0' at G7 after French say he showed 'enthusiasm'

Elkabbas was told to pay just £5

Mother who faked cancer to raise tens of thousands ordered to repay just £5

Brits face more holiday hell this summer

Summer holiday warning to Brits: 'Today's airport chaos nothing compared to what's coming'

The woman was walking up Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station

Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

Ghislaine Maxwell has been put on suicide watch, her lawyer's claimed

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch as lawyer considers asking for sentencing delay

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

'Let's show Putin our pecs': G7 leaders mock Russian leader for his topless pics

Kyiv has been hit by a series of missile strikes on Sunday

Kyiv struck by Russian rocket attacks for first time in three weeks

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

'Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson': Minister defends PM after pledge not to change

Exclusive
Porngate MP reveals cops confiscated his guns so he wouldn't shoot himself

Cops confiscated Porngate MP's guns so he wouldn't kill himself as Tories 'let him drown'

The incident happened in the town of East London in Eastern Cape

At least 22 young people found dead in South African nightclub

Prince Charles says the history of the slave trade should be taught properly, amid growing awareness about the royal family's historic involvement in the atrocity

Slave trade history 'should be taught as widely as Holocaust', says Prince Charles

Boris Johnson is set to launch a new plan to stay in power

Boris Johnson confident of winning next election and 'actively thinking' about third term

The man was found outside a pub in Hounslow

Murder probe after man, 31, stabbed to death outside Hounslow pub

The Ukrainian IT manager hit back at critics

Ukrainian refugee whose partner dumped wife to be with her says she 'didn't steal him'

Sir Keir has been told to get off the fence over striking workers

'Get off the fence': Labour MPs defy Starmer over rail strikes amid 'simmering resentment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gay Pride Parade New York

Pride parade held in New Year amid fears of losing freedoms

Brazil Amazon

UK journalist’s widow thanks Brazil’s indigenous peoples at funeral
USS Samuel B Roberts

US destroyer sunk in 1944 becomes deepest shipwreck discovered
Norway Shooting

Oslo shooting suspect ‘refusing to explain actions to police’
Turkey Pride March

Dozens arrested after defying ban on Pride march in Istanbul

South Africa Nightclub Deaths

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Iran

Iran launches rocket a day after agreement on nuclear talks resumption
Smoke rises from building

Russian missiles target Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden

Biden praises unity of alliance opposing Russian invasion of Ukraine
The memorial service was held in Oslo Cathedral

Oslo shooting victims remembered in memorial service

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London