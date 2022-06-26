Explosion destroys house and evacuation launched amid fears of casualties in Birmingham

The explosion shook the ground. Picture: Lisa Matthews/LBC

By Will Taylor

A house has been destroyed and casualties have been reported in an explosion in Birmingham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number and severity of any injuries was unknown on Monday night.

Social media users posted images of a house engulfed in flames on a residential street in northern Birmingham.

Other buildings and cars have been damaged in the blast, but the cause of it is unknown, police said.

Onlookers told LBC "all the house is just gone" and heard somebody say they "felt the ground shake".

A crowd was still gathered, many people in their nightwear, late on Monday.

One bystander, Joe, said a car was blown off the road when the blast went off.

Jane heard a "massive bang" she compared to a "sonic boom" and thought something had hit her house.

A resident told Birmingham Live: "I had just gone into the toilet downstairs and shut the door. The explosion happened as I shut the door.

"Living rooms windows have shattered. There was glass everywhere.

"The house shook and I fell on the floor, I thought it was an earthquake. I heard a man shout help."

Happened on my road heard the explosion it shook my house and all you could see was smoke but the community really pulled together to stop the traffic pic.twitter.com/xdAIUlenY4 — lisa matthews (@lisaplaysguitar) June 26, 2022

West Midlands Police said evacuations are under way and anyone being taken from the area will be told where to go.

"People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders," the force said.

"Dulwich Road and surround roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area."

The blast happened in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham, with officers being called out at 8.38pm on Sunday.

The explosion was reportedly heard for miles.

Emergency services and utility firms were at the scene. Picture: LBC

All emergency services rushed to the scene, and utility companies were also present.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were on site.

"Please think of those involved and their loved ones and do not post images online," police said.

"We will keep you updated regularly as soon as we have hard facts."

Thoughts are with everyone involved in tonights horrific explosion in #Kingstanding. @WMPolice have asked people dont share images out of respect of the families affected - let's respect that.



Thank you to emergency services, @BhamCityCouncil & the local community who responded — Sharon Thompson🌹😷 🇰🇳 (@Ms_SThompson) June 26, 2022

Read more: Woman, 36, dies after 'horrific assault' while walking in east London

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

"A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice.

"The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work."

Councillor Sharon Thompson described the explosion as "horrific".

She thanked the emergency services, the council and the community for their response.