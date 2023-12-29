Woman rushed to hospital with serious burns after 'explosion' near Alton Towers destroys holiday cottage

29 December 2023, 16:58 | Updated: 29 December 2023, 17:00

Bradley in the Moors
Bradley in the Moors. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A woman in her 50s has suffered serious burns after a gas explosion near Alton Towers destroyed a holiday cottage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman was airlifted to hospital while fire crews tackled the blaze on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out at around 12.45pm following reports of a gas explosion.

People have been advised to avoid the area in Threapwood, near Alton. Staffordshire Police said Bradley Lane had been reopened following the incident.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have extinguished a fire at a holiday cottage in Alton this afternoon (29 December) following reports of a gas explosion.

"Crews from Longton and Hanley were sent to an address on Bradley Lane, Threapwood, shortly after 12.40pm. Our colleagues from Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also went to the scene.

"Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was put out around 1.30pm.

Read more: Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

Read more: 'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says

"Emergency services carried out a search in the area to make sure everyone was accounted for in the neighbouring properties.

"A woman, in her 50s, suffered serious burns at the scene. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

"As a result of the explosion, the building was destroyed. Gas engineers came out and isolated the supply to make sure the area was left safe.

"An investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing and emergency services will remain at the scene."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an explosion at a log cabin in Bradley in the Moors near Alton in Staffordshire at 12.40pm today.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care car were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found three properties, one of which had been completely destroyed by the explosion. A middle aged woman was assessed and treated at the scene by ambulance staff and the doctor and critical care paramedics from the air ambulance.

"After being treated at the scene, she was airlifted to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment. The woman was the only casualty."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katherine Mielniczuk has died aged 26 in Ukraine

Mystery as British medic, 26, 'found dead in her bed in Ukraine' after serving in war for 18 months

Boeing-737 Inspections

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 Max jets for possible loose bolt

Rafah wreckage

Displaced Palestinians flood southern Gaza town as Israel expands offensive

A damaged building

Russia launches 122 missiles and 36 drones in war’s ‘biggest aerial barrage’

Passau Incident

Mother and daughter dead after truck hits several people in southern German city

Tony Chung

Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

James Bourne

Busted star James Bourne rushed to hospital after being bitten by black widow spider

Poland Politics Media

Poland says ‘everything indicates’ Russian missile briefly entered its airspace

Alps mountaintop near Mont Blanc

British mother, 54, and son, 22, killed in French Alps avalanche after being swept away while skiing

A person has died following an outbreak of E. Coli

One person dies after E. Coli outbreak linked to cheese

French police

France heightens New Year’s Eve security, with 90,000 police officers mobilised

Ksenia Fadeyeva and Alexei Navalny

Associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny jailed for nine years

Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' killed in Sheffield car ram 'attack' was wonderful father who wanted to help, family says

The cyclist knocked off Jewish people's hats in North London

Hunt for cyclist who knocked off Jewish people's hats and assaulted child in North London

Mont Blanc

Two skiers killed in Mont Blanc avalanche

Ukraine has been battered in a massive Russian strike

Putin unleashes massive revenge attack on Ukraine 'hitting maternity hospital' after humiliating destruction of warship

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missile damage

Russia unleashes one of its biggest aerial barrages yet against Ukraine

Mia Schem was held hostage by Hamas for 54 days

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem says she was treated like 'an animal at the safari' and operated on without painkillers
US Space Plane

US military space plane blasts off on secretive years-long mission

Artyom Kamardin

Russian poet given jail term for reciting verses against war in Ukraine

The best photos of 2023

Best photos of 2023: King Charles' moment with Camilla, Icelandic volcano erupts and Keir Starmer 'glitter bombed'
Ethel Beach

Teenage surfer dies after shark attack off South Australia

Travellers have been urged to make their New Year's Eve trip as early as Friday

New Year's Eve revellers told to travel as early as Friday to avoid weekend of train chaos

Price Cap

US imposes sanctions on money exchange services funding Houthi rebels

Donald Trump

Maine bars Trump from presidential primary ballot under insurrection clause

Donald Trump

Maine becomes second state to bar Donald Trump from running for president over 'insurrection'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit