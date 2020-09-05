Extinction Rebellion 'blockade' printing presses of major UK papers

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blockaded a printworks in Liverpool. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

By Nick Hardinges

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blockaded the printing sites of several major UK newspapers including The Sun, The Times, The Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

The demonstrators say they hope to prevent the publications from reaching newsstands on Saturday and to urge them to cover more climate issues.

Other papers that use the News UK printworks include Sun on Sunday, The Sunday Times and Evening Standard.

Around 80 protesters have vowed to continue the blockade of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp papers through the night at the Broxbourne and Knowsley sites in Hertfordshire and Liverpool.

They have set up banners around the area reading 'Free the Truth' and '5 Crooks Control the News'.

Protesters blockading the site in Holytown near Motherwell. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

It is currently unclear how the blockade will affect distribution and how many copies will make it out of the factory on Saturday.

Other protesters are also blockading a site in Holytown, near Motherwell, to prevent the distribution of The Scottish Sun.

In a statement, the group said: "We are using disruption to expose their failure to report on the climate & ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of truth to suit their own agendas.”

They have also set up bamboo lock-ons to stop the papers reaching shelves.

A Twitter post from the group read: "THE STORY IS WE'RE STUCK. Some of us with superglue. No, all of us, we’re not moving at the speed needed to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.

"The right wing media is a barrier to the truth, failing to reflect the scale of the crisis and hold government to account."

A separate social media post said: "WE WANT TO LIVE - It's all we're asking. Coverage in many of these newspapers is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and dozens of other issues.

"We can't move forward till this barrier falls."

Another banner spotted at the site read: "F*** Murdoch. F*** Rothermere. Refugees are welcome here."

Alanna Byrne, from Extinction Rebellion, said: “We will only tackle the climate and ecological emergency by breaking the traditional impasse of oppositional politics and coming together, despite our differences.

“If we are to sort out this mess we’re in, the mainstream media must stop profiting from clickbait culture that is swimming in misinformation, that makes us hate our neighbours, suspect foreigners and vulnerable groups, and rally the nation into action.”

Gully Bujak, an XR activist, said: “The climate emergency is an existential threat to humanity. Instead of publishing this on the front page every day as it deserves, much of our media ignores the issue and some actively sow the seeds of climate denial.”

Hertfordshire Police said they are responding to the protest at the Broxbourne site.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: "We are currently in Great Eastern Road, #WalthamCross, following reports of a protest.

"Our officers are engaging with the group, which consists of around 100 people, and we are working to facilitate the rights of both the protestors and those affected by their presence."