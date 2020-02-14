Nick Ferrari takes on Extinction Rebellion for digging up garden outside Home Office

14 February 2020, 07:17 | Updated: 14 February 2020, 08:05

Nick Ferrari asked a member of Extinction Rebellion why the latest action from the environmental protesters involved them digging up the environment.

Police have arrested seven people after Extinction Rebellion protesters dug up the lawn outside the Home Office.

The climate change activism group were protesting against the UK's continued reliance on coal power stations and the expansion of a coal mine in the North of England.

They are urging housing minister Robert Jenrick to reject approval for the expansion of the Bradley Opencast Mine.

Extinction Rebellion explained the protest by saying: "The local community have tried everything to stop this mine. Over 3,000 people in Pont Valley logged planning objections to the mine, 55,000 petitioners demanded its rejection and Durham County Council rejected planning permission no less than three times before being overruled by the Planning Inspectorate, who serve the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

"Since then, Durham County Council have declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency."

Nick spoke to spokesperson Donnachadh McCarthy to ask why these chose this particular action and things got quite testy.

They touched on Nick's Enough Is Enough campaign, in which he is urging greater powers for police to stop protests which cause serious public disorder.

But Mr McCarthy insisted that protests down the years have always involved non-violent direct action.

Watch their full debate at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Life support for brain-damaged baby Midrar Ali can end, court rules
Sir Geoffrey Boycott captained England and Yorkshire in his cricket career

Sir Geoffrey Boycott set for knighthood at Buckingham Palace despite conviction

Prince Harry and Meghan axe 15 staff in Canada move

Stephanie Simpson: Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand

Wild dogs kill 16 animals after Storm Ciara damages safari gates

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year
Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?
Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: what does Boris Johnson's 5G decision mean?

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important

Huawei: why the government's decision is so important