Extinction Rebellion Promise To Shut Down Heathrow Airport For 10 DAYS

Extinction Rebellion failed to cause significant disruption at Heathrow in April. Picture: PA

Extinction Rebellion have promised to shut down Heathrow Airport for up to 10 days in July unless the government cancel expansion plans.

The climate change protesters caused widespread disruption across London during a two-week spell in April when they blocked bridges, roads and buildings to raise awareness of environmental issues.

Last night, they released a statement that said they would be targeting Europe's busiest airport if the government don't take action.

They say they will cause a day of disruption on 18th June at Heathrow - and if the authorities don't act, then they will stage a 10-day shutdown from 1st July.

A statement from Extinction Rebellion read: "Extinction Rebellion demands the Government begins to act on its declaration of a Climate and Environment Emergency by cancelling all Heathrow expansion.

"On June 18, we plan to carry out nonviolent direct action to ensure Heathrow Authorities close the airport for the day, to create a “pause” in recognition of the genocidal impact of high carbon activities, such as flying, upon the natural world.

"If the Government does not cancel all Heathrow expansion, Extinction Rebellion will act to shut the airport down for up to 10 days from July 1.

"Extinction Rebellion is in the consultancy stage with its members on the proposed action. This is not about targeting the public, but holding the Government to their duty to take leadership on the climate and ecological emergency. The addition of the planned third runway would make Heathrow the single biggest carbon emitter in the UK; to expand the airport at this critical point in history would be madness.

:We understand the action will cause disruption to a great number of holiday makers, however we believe that it is necessary given the prospect of far greater disruption caused by ecological and societal collapse, if we don’t act now.

"Holiday makers are being given advance notice to change travel plans."

One day of their two-week campaign in April focussed on Heathrow Airport, but they failed to cause significant disruption.