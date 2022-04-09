Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protestors bring London's Oxford Street to a standstill

9 April 2022, 17:10

Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London
Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London to demand an end to fossil fuel investments.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Climate activists, including an Olympic gold medallist, have staged a sit-down protest in Oxford Street and Regent Street, blocking traffic in the heart of London's shopping district to call for no the Government to stop new investment in fossil fuels.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Speakers' Corner at Hyde Park on Saturday morning before marching into the centre of the city's West End.

The crowd sat down across Oxford Circus and the famous high streets it connects, chanting "save our planet" and "whose streets, our streets".

They carried banners that read "I am here for nature and children", "navel gazing into disaster" and "life on earth is dying". Some were seen eating their lunch while they sat in sunny weather.

Canoeist Etienne Stott, who won the slalom event with Tim Baillie at the London 2012 Olympic Games, said he was participating out of fear for the future of the planet.

Read more: 'Surprise!': Boris meets Zelenskyy during secret trip to Kyiv

The former athlete said: "I am here to demand the Government end the fossil economy.

"We need no further fossil fuel investment.

"I am really scared for the future."

He believes that the political action currently being taken is "sending us on a path to destruction".

Stott, who held a banner that read "I will need a bystander", added: "Our voice is the voice of ordinary people saying 'no, not in my name'."

The 42-year-old, from Nottingham, earlier urged his Twitter followers to "come and join me" at Saturday's protest, sharing a quote from the UN Secretary General which says that, instead of climate activists, "the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing production of fossil fuels".

Read more: Search for boy who went missing in Malaysia dive called off after Brit dad says he drowned

Stott is an outspoken supporter of Extinction Rebellion and is no stranger to its demonstrations.

He chained himself to a boat with fellow British Olympian Laura Baldwin to blockade the entrance to ExxonMobil's Fawley oil terminal in Hampshire last October.

He was convicted of a public order offence after Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019, when he was arrested on Waterloo Bridge with other demonstrators after they refused to comply with conditions imposed by police.

Stott, who retired from canoeing in 2016, was awarded an MBE for services to the sport in 2013.

The Metropolitan Police said protesters were disrupting traffic on Oxford Street and Regent Street.

The force tweeted: "A number of protesters in Oxford St. & Regent St. are sitting in the road, blocking traffic in both directions. Traffic diversions are being put in place."

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the protest was "counterproductive" adding that demonstrators needed to win over public opinion at the same time as putting pressure on the government.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A council worker who leaked a sex offender's address to a paedophile hunter group has been fined

Council worker fined £500 after leaking sex offender's address to paedophile hunters

Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen wins the Randox Grand National

'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats

Boris met Zelenskyy in Kyiv today in an unannounced trip

'Be brave, like Boris': Zelenskyy praises PM during secret trip to Kyiv

The Royals posted a poignant tribute to Philip

Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death

The fire broke out in Coronation Crescent

Two children, 3 and 5, in critical condition after fire rips through Preston home

Mastiffs are being sent to Ukraine which is now facing a focused Russian operation in its east

UK sends 23-ton war vehicles to Ukraine as Russia 'thwarted' in Crimean land bridge plan

The search for the 14-year-old boy is continuing

Search for boy who went missing in Malaysia dive called off after Brit dad says he drowned

Tony Ikin died after getting caught up in deadly floods that have swept through parts of eastern Australia for a month

British-born father-of-two dies after van gets caught in deadly Australian floods

Today is a year since the death of Prince Philip.

Queen to mark first anniversary of beloved Prince Philip's death privately

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will begin paying UK taxes on her overseas income.

Sunak's millionaire non-dom wife in tax U-turn as Chancellor faces fierce backlash

Anthony Rooks, 80, was killed at his home in Islington.

'Fun-loving' grandad bludgeoned to death by neighbour 3 days before late wife's funeral

A recall of Kinder chocolate products amid salmonella fears has been extended to include all of those manufactured at a site in Belgium.

Belgium Ferrero plant ordered to shut over Kinder salmonella fears

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife's alopecia.

Will Smith banned from Academy events for 10 years after Oscars Chris Rock slap

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, US Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

'Moment of real change': Biden welcomes Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court

Jebina Yasmin Islam (left) has hit out at Priti Patel for her response to the murder of her sister Sabina Nessa (centre)

'You don't know what we're going through': Sabina Nessa's sister hits out at Priti Patel

Airports have been under increased pressure, but what are your rights if you are caught in delays?

Affected by plane, train or ferry chaos? Your consumer rights explained

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelensky

Zelensky ‘committed to seeking peace’ despite atrocities

Jack White Wedding

White Stripes’ Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean during concert
Russia Ukraine

Credit rating downgrade indicates Russia heading for historic default
Iran Nuclear

Iran’s progress with nuclear technology ‘not reversible’ – president
Russia Ukraine War

Civilians bid to leave eastern Ukraine after deadly attack on train station
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks tough global response after 52 killed at Ukrainian train station
Virus Outbreak China Food Woes

Shanghai to start easing lockdown after mass Covid testing

Search and rescue operation for foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia.

Rescued British man ‘says son died on Malaysia diving trip’

Lady Gaga Dogs Stolen

Gunman accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs mistakenly freed from jail
Search and rescue operation for foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia.

Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police