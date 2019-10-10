"You're Hurting Me!": Extinction Rebellion Protester Dragged From City Airport By Police

This is the moment police dragged an Extinction Rebellion protester away from their demonstration at City Airport.

The climate change group are preparing to begin an occupation of London City Airport, in an attempt to stop flights from the airport for three days.

Hundreds of police officers from across England and Wales have been drafted into London to deal with a fourth day of climate change protests.

LBC reporter Rachael Venables was at London City Airport as police put up security outside the airport, meaning no one could get into the airport without a boarding pass.

When two women tried to break through that security, they were dragged away by police.

An Extinction Rebellion protester is being dragged away by police. Picture: LBC

One can be heard shouting "You're hurting me" as her legs drag along the ground.

Other members of the protest group chanted "Fly today, gone tomorrow" in unison, as members of the public struggled to get past with their suitcases.

Shortly after that, a man in a brown suit managed to reach the roof of the airport.

He can be seen running over an overhead shelter and then climbing over razor wire to climb on to the roof to loud cheers from the demonstrators below.

He can then be heard shouting "Shut the airport down. Rebellion!"