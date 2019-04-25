Extinction Rebellion Protesters Target DLR And London Stock Exchange

Protesters are targeting the financial sector. Picture: PA

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the entrance of the London Stock Exchange and climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf

Protesters have climbed on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf while other protesters have targeted the London Stock Exchange.

Demonstrators at Canary Wharf can be seen holding signs saying "Don't Jail The Canaries" and "Business As Usual = Death."

The British Transport Police say "specialist units trained in protester removal were immediately deployed and are now working to safely remove those obstructing the DLR service."

One of the protesters is 83 year old Phil, who ExtinctioN Rebellion say is on top of a DLR train because he "fears for the future of his grandchildren."

Phil, 83, is here to #tellthetruth about his fears for the future of his grandchildren pic.twitter.com/nrJ5j7z5aL — Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) April 25, 2019

Today's protests are understood to be part of a coordinated focus on the financial sector, which Extinction Rebellion claims facilities climate change.

The group warned that it planned to cause rush hour disruption in London's financial district before bringing an end to days of protests in the centre of the city.

At the London Stock Exchange two men and five women wearing suits have glued themselves to a wall and to each other.

The protesters are wearing LED screens saying: ‘tell the truth’, ‘climate emergency’ and ‘you can’t eat money.'

On Wednesday, protesters in London agreed to remove blockades and campsites at Marble Arch and Parliament Square following engagement from politicians.