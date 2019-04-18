Extinction Rebellion London Disruption Continues As Protests Enter A Fourth Day

18 April 2019, 07:01 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 07:06

More than 200 protesters have been arrested on Waterloo Bridge alone
More than 200 protesters have been arrested on Waterloo Bridge alone. Picture: PA

Climate change activists are causing chaos across parts of London as over 340 Extinction Rebellion demonstrators are arrested in just three days.

As London wakes up to the fourth day of protests the impact has been huge. With over 55 bus routes diverted, more than 340 arrests made and London's retail sector claiming more than £12m in lost trade, many Londoners are asking when will it end?

On Wednesday protesters blocked traffic at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus. Those sites had been occupied by protesters since early Monday morning.

The capital's police have come in for some criticism over their, perceived, lack of action.

In addition to blocking roads, activists also shut down a Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train at Canary Wharf, causing minor delays.

For around an hour, two protesters stood on top of London's least polluting public transport service, while another was glued to a door. All three were arrested by Transport Police.

In a move that prompted some mocking on social media five protesters also blockade the house of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Reports suggested that four protesters had attached themselves to a wooden fence outside Mr Corbyn's home. The demonstrators were all "all Jeremy Corbyn supporters" but wanted the Labour Party to go further than declaring a "climate emergency" according to the Evening Standard.

It was reported that protesters left after just two hours because they felt guilty over upsetting Mr Corbyn's wife.

