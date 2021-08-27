Extinction Rebellion stage protest in 'bank tour' of London

27 August 2021, 13:12 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 13:43

Extinction Rebellion activists are targeting major financial centres in London
Extinction Rebellion activists are targeting major financial centres in London. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

By Elizabeth Haigh

Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted various financial institutions in the City of London in their latest action.

Activists first gathered at the Bank of England before embarking on a march through Central London.

They sprayed the Standard Chartered building, in the City of London, with red paint and climbed on top of the building's entrances.

The march then moved on to the Guildhall and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, both of which were also sprayed with red paint.

There appear to be hundreds of activists in attendance.

The group are calling the day's march a "bank tour" of London.

Police are in attendance, and have formed a line between the marchers and the targeted buildings.

Over 100 people have so far been arrested in the group's protests, with 52 on the first day and 40 on the second.

Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted Standard Chartered bank.
Extinction Rebellion activists have targeted Standard Chartered bank. Picture: Alamy
Protestors sprayed the Guildhall in the city of London with red paint.
Protestors sprayed the Guildhall in the city of London with red paint. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

The action is part of the groups 'Blood Money March' targeting London's financial hub. Protestors were repeatedly heard calling "blood money".

The event's Facebook page states: "Blood Money is a march through the City of London intended to highlight the institutions complicit in environmental racism and exploitation.

Read more: Buckingham Palace memorial vandalised amid London protests

"Along the route we will hear about the bloodsoaked profiteering of our economic system: the banks that fund fossil fuel projects, especially in the Global South; the law firms that represent them; and the institutions that enable them to operate with impunity."

The group have also demanded an immediate end to new investments in fossil fuels.

Their website states: "The city of London was built on blood money."

It calls for protestors to "demand change to the oppressive colonial system that drives the crises of climate and racism."

This is the fifth day of Extinction Rebellion actions in London. There are protests planned for two weeks, including over the bank holiday weekend.

So far, protestors have blocked roads and Oxford Circus, set up giant pink tables and vandalised the Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Updates to follow

