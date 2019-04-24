Extinction Rebellion Start Blocking Roads Again

Protesters have engaged in two weeks of action across London. Picture: PA

Climate change protesters are intermittently blocking junctions at Piccadilly Circus as part of two weeks of action across London.

Just a few days after major junctions in London were cleared of climate change protesters streets are again being blocked.

Demonstrators have been swarming and blocking roads around Piccadilly Circus. LBC Reporter Rachael Venables said that activists were waiting for lights to go red and then stepping into the road to block traffic.



They’re at it again! Extinction Rebellion blocking Piccadilly Circus by ‘swarming’ onto the road in front of traffic @LBC pic.twitter.com/wplrOTd9Qo — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) April 24, 2019

10 police in piccadilly circus, allowing protesters to block traffic holding banners. Police also laughing and joking with them.absolute disgrace, bringing our city to a standstill @SadiqKhan @NickFerrariLBC @LBC pic.twitter.com/uYtaIx9zqx — Rich R (@Rich_Raad) April 24, 2019

Transport for London said that the action at Piccadilly Circus has caused traffic to queue Eastbound on Piccadilly with tailbacks to Hyde Park Corner and Lower Regent Street. Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Trafalgar Square are also impacted.