Extradition notice sent to US for Anne Sacoolas over Harry Dunn death

Harry Dunn. Picture: PA

The Home Secretary has sent an extradition notice to the U.S. Justice department for Anne Sacoolas over the death of Harry Dunn in a road accident in August.

Anne Saccolas, a US diplomat's wife left the UK after a fatal crash, in which she hit British teenager Harry Dunn outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August.

She was charged with dangerous driving by the CPS in December, but has remained in the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

Confirming the extradition request, a spokesman for the Home Office said: "Following the Crown Prosecution Service's charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

"This is now a decision for the US authorities."

Anne Sacoolas left the country shortly after the incident. Picture: Facebook

Reacting to the extradition request on behalf of Harry Dunn's family, spokesman Radd Seiger said"I have learned that the extradition request for Anne Sacoolas has been delivered today to the United States Department of Justice in accordance with the requirements laid out in the treaty between the two countries and I have notified the parents.

"This will not of course bring Harry back, but in the circumstances of all that this family have been through, they are pleased with the development and feel that it is a huge step towards achieving justice for Harry and making good on the promise that they made to him on the night he died that they would secure justice for him.

"Despite the unwelcome public comments currently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry's parents, as victims, will simply look forward to the legal process unfolding, as it must now do, confident in the knowledge that the rule of law will be upheld."

Harry Dunn's parents at a press conference in New York. Picture: PA

Harry Dunn's parents have been fighting for justice for their son since the crash. They claimed they had been repeatedly "lied to" by officials until Ms Saccolas was charged.

A Northamptonshire Chief Constable wrote to the family in December to apologise for a "breakdown" in communications.

The 19-year-old's parents went to the USA where Harry Dunn's mother said the American woman suspected of causing her son's death, should be brought back to the UK to face justice, saying: "It's the right thing to to do. It's the humane thing to do."

The family has also had meetings with the Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.