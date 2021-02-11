'Extreme freeze' as fresh snow forecast amid plummeting temperatures of -21C

11 February 2021, 07:47

Parts of Scotland recorded temperatures of -21.4 overnight
Parts of Scotland recorded temperatures of -21.4 overnight. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

More snow is on the way this weekend after the Met Office said an "extreme freeze" saw temperatures plummet to -21C last night - making it the UK's coldest night in more than ten years.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across large swathes of the country this morning, while commuters have also been warned of possible disruption to transport.

The warnings cover the eastern half of England and Scotland, Devon, and south-west Wales - to stay in place through Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Nine flood warnings and 88 flood alerts are also in place across parts of England, according to the Environment Agency.

READ MORE: Train cancellations, power cuts and Covid vaccine delays as UK hit by snow

In Aberdeenshire, temperatures dipped to -21.4C on Wednesday night, which is the coldest recording since January 2010, when a low of 22.3C was reported.

Manchester and Carlisle were also expected to drop to 4C, with York even lower at 6C.

READ MORE: Ten Covid vaccination centres shut with up to a foot of snow forecast

The rest of Thursday is expected to be a cold but dry day, with a sharp frost expected in northern and eastern areas. Outbreaks of snow will hit south-western areas tomorrow morning.

On Saturday, heavy snow is forecast in Scotland and western parts of the UK, which will push further east as the day goes on.

"By Monday, we are expecting that warm air to make its presence felt across the UK but up until then I think it's fair to say to describe it as erratic as successive front try and barge the cold out of the way," said Met Office spokesman Graham Madge.

READ MORE: Several vaccination centres still closed as Storm Darcy brings -17C freeze

He added that Storm Darcy, which caused much disruption last week, had "definitely" moved on.

Meanwhile, the Crisis charity has encouraged people to contact their local councils should they see homeless people out during the cold snap.

The charity also advises people to offer the homeless a hot meal, drink, clothes or blankets to help out.

