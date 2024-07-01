‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter

Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

An "extremely dangerous" hurricane is expected to hit parts of the Caribbean on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hurricane Beryl is expected to hit the Windwards Islands on Monday morning, with warnings in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The National Hurricane Centre said: "This is a very dangerous situation."

"[Hurricane Beryl] is forecast to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge."

Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record.

People queue outside a bus station in Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl. Picture: Getty

The hurricane is forecast to pass south of Barbados early on Monday morning, before it heads into the Caribbean sea and towards Jamaica.

Read More: Fears over latest junior doctors strike amid 30C heatwave and warning of risk of 'increased mortality'

Read More: Exact date 35C 'pulses' from Europe to boost UK's sweltering heatwave, as temperatures soar

Weather officials say the storm will likely have weakened by the middle of the week, though remain a hurricane as it moves towards Mexico.

Many of those who live in the Caribbean still have memories of Hurricane Ivan, which hit the region 20 years ago.

It was the last strongest hurricane that hit the islands, reaching storm level Category 3.

The hurricane caused $26.1 billion worth of damage as it moved through the Caribbean, including Jamaica, before hitting the US.