Exclusive

Witness tells LBC of 'incredibly distressing' mistaken arrest of Sex Education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed'

18 September 2024, 09:21 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 09:34

Eyewitness tells of 'incredibly distressing' mistaken arrest of Sex Education actor

By Kit Heren

An eyewitness has shed fresh light on the mistaken arrest of the Sex Education star who was kicked and pepper sprayed by police in west London, as he accused them of racial profiling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leontine Hass told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the incident with Reece Richards, who played Eugene in Sex Education, was "incredibly distressing" and recalled how he screamed during the arrest.

Police confirmed they had received a complaint but none of the officers involved had been disciplined.

The incident took place on September 4, after Mr Richards witnessed a car crash as he was coming home from acting in the West End show Hairspray. Police were pursuing three men who fled a crashed car near his home. He said police mistook him for one of the suspects and he was arrested.

Acting coach Ms Hass, who is a former drama teacher of Mr Richards and lives on the same street as him, said she was woken up by the noise of the incident and ran down.

Read more: Sex education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed' and was ‘racially profiled’ by police after witnessing car crash

Read more: Met police accused of racial bias after ramming black boy, 13, off his bike while playing with water gun

"Three of them were holding him down on the ground," she said. "This went on for a very long time. He'd been pepper sprayed. He couldn't see anything.

"He was incredibly distressed because he was blinded. His mother was trying to intervene, trying to talk to them. I was trying to talk to them, saying he's a student of mine. I know him."

She added that police "completely ignored us, and we tried for a very long period of time, on several occasions. We weren't allowed anywhere near him."

TV star Brenda Edwards was also a witness and told police that if they didn't stop, the incident would end up on her show Loose Women.

Ms Hass said they were "incredibly distressed, because Reece was screaming, and it was just incredibly distressing".

Asked if Mr Richards had offered any resistance to police, Ms Hass told him: "No, absolutely not... I wasn't there right at the beginning. He told me he was trying to be helpful. I think he actually told them in which direction they'd run."

Leontine Hass
Leontine Hass. Picture: Social media

Police later de-arrested Mr Richards. Describing the incident, Mr Richards wrote on Instagram: "They pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs out from under me, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me. 

The actor claimed he was 'racially profiled' by police
The actor claimed he was 'racially profiled' by police. Picture: Instagram

'In a flash, I was face-down on the pavement with multiple officers holding me down, forcing my head into the ground. 

'I was already injured from the show, but having four officers on top of me worsened my injuries to my back, ribs, and stomach. 

'I couldn't see anything, but I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go.'

The Met police have confirmed they have received a complaint over the incident.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being detained in the Fulham area. 

“Officers often find themselves in dynamic, challenging situations and have to make split-second judgements on which course of action to take.

“Officers had been pursuing three men who had run out of a car that had crashed in Fulham Palace Road after it failed to stop for police. 

“It is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander and he was dearrested as soon as this was established by officers at the scene.

“All officers know any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable and they understand their actions will be scrutinised.

“A complaint has been received in relation to his arrest. 

“This is currently being assessed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), along with other material including the officers’ body worn video footage.

“None of the officers involved are subject to restrictions at this time.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A close-up of Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk in a shirt and suit

Ukraine boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk released after brief detention in Poland

Italian football star Salvatore Schillaci has died aged 59

Italy World Cup legend Salvatore ‘Toto’ Schillaci dies aged 59 after colon cancer battle

Flooding in Dresden, Germany

EU warns flooding and wildfires show ‘climate breakdown fast becoming the norm’

Thousands of people were injured and nine killed by the Hezbollah pager attack

Why did the Hezbollah pagers explode and was Israel behind the deadly attack?

The sub's tail cone lying at the bottom of the Atlantic

Under-sea video shows doomed Titan sub's tail cone after it imploded en route to Titanic wreckage

The Google logo on a laptop screen

Google wins legal bid to overturn huge fine in EU digital advertising case

Kemi Badenoch claims she became 'working class' after working in McDonald’s

Kemi Badenoch claims she 'became working class' after working in McDonald’s

Donald Trump gestures during an event in Flint

Donald Trump holds first event since apparent assassination attempt

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at a street that leads to a hospital

Exploding pagers used in apparent Israeli attack on Hezbollah ‘made in Hungary’

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak

Divorcee who sold everything for three-year 'dream world cruise' kicked off ship after private WhatsApp messages leak

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

‘Israel hid small plastic explosives alongside Hezbollah pager batteries’ leaving nine dead and nearly 3,000 injured

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

Teachers will be told they can work from home for certain tasks

Teachers to be allowed to work from home ‘for marking and planning’

A group migrants are brought in to Dover on Monday

New border security chief warns Keir Starmer that 'smashing gangs won't stop the boats' on its own

Live
People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket. According to figures from the British Retail shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak.Issue date: Tuesday April 30, 2024.

UK inflation remains above government target with rate unchanged at 2.2% in August

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'
UN-Palestinian Economy

UN to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end illegal occupation

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands
Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh citizens, opposition party demand election after prime minister fled

Election 2024 Trump Modi

Trump will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

Titanic Tourist Sub

Safety agency failed to investigate complaint into doomed Titan sub, staff say

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest

Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit