Eyewitness "saw two people stabbed" in Glasgow attack

By Fiona Jones

An eyewitness told LBC he "saw two people stabbed" in an incident in Glasgow city centre.

A police officer has been stabbed in the incident on West George Street and three people are feared dead.

The suspect has been shot by police, it has been confirmed.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, Police Scotland has said.

Armed police have been seen storming into a building in Glasgow following reports of several people being injured, with several armed police officers were seen entering a doorway next to the Park Inn hotel.

Eyewitness Sean told LBC he was staying on the third floor of the hotel.

"I was sleeping and I heard noises, loud noises: a woman screaming, a man screaming for help. But I couldn't see from my window what was going on.

"But I could see people standing there looking towards the hotel."

Sean said he took the stairs to the ground floor "and in the reception it was full of blood everywhere on the floor, a receptionist got stabbed behind the reception.

"And then when I went out of the entrance, I saw another receptionist got stabbed. The sad part is I know them.

"I called my mum and told her immediately not to come down from the room," Sean said.

Police Scotland confirmed: "Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

"I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

The police insisted the incident is "contained" and there is no danger to the general public.

There's a huge police presence on West George Street in Glasgow. Picture: LBC

Glasgow police said: "Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

"The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

Dominic, who saw the incident, told LBC: “I started seeing the police running across shutting the street off. Within 5 minutes I noticed the top brass police arriving. Then the ambulances started arriving. There was a bit of fear."

This story is being updated