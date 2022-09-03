FA bans Hooters from sponsoring under-10s football team after deal sparked outrage online

3 September 2022, 18:58 | Updated: 3 September 2022, 18:59

Hooters bar in Nottingham has faced criticism for the sponsorship.
Hooters bar in Nottingham has faced criticism for the sponsorship. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The FA has banned Hooters from sponsoring an under-10s football team after the move sparked outrage online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Nottingham branch of Hooters announced this week on social media it was the proud new sponsor of Burton Joyce FC's children's football team.

The deal attracted controversy on Twitter due to the bar's reputation for giving its female staff revealing uniforms.

Staff from the restaurant even paid a visit to the young footballers and took time to pose for pictures with them.

But the FA has now stepped in to ban the partnership from happening.

The Nottinghamshire FA's senior safeguarding lead Elaine Oram told the BBC they sent a letter to Burton Joyce FC informing them to cease the sponsorship.

It comes after both Hooters and the club came under fire for announcing the deal.

Read more: Harrowing moment Sikh Priest, 62, 'left for dead' in savage attack after 'brushing past woman' in street

Read more: Police release new CCTV of man ‘seen in area’ when Olivia, 9, was gunned down in her own home

Staff from the restaurant, famed for wearing revealing uniforms, even paid a visit to the young footballers.
Staff from the restaurant, famed for wearing revealing uniforms, even paid a visit to the young footballers. Picture: Hooters Nottingham Facebook

Critics said on Twitter it was "creepy" and "wrong on so many levels", while one person asked "Why are Hooters sexualising kids?"

The Nottinghamshire FA said in a statement: "The County FA had not been approached by the club seeking sanction for the sponsorship and had we have been, the request would have been declined in accordance with FA rules appertaining to the Kit and Advertising Regulations.

"From being made aware of the sponsorship we have been working with the club to reinforce their understanding of the regulations surrounding such sponsorship.

"We understand the difficult climate that grassroots football operates within and urge any club seeking investment from sponsorship that they are fully aware of the regulations or contact us for clarification."

Kit and Advertising Regulations from the FA do not allow clothing worn by under 18 players to feature a "product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players or Match Officials".

LBC has approached Hooters of Nottingham and Burton Joyce FC for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are further appealing for information to help identify a man who savagely assaulted a local Sikh Priest in Manchester City Centre.

Harrowing moment Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in savage attack after 'brushing past woman' in street

Nasa's new moon rocket has sprung another dangerous fuel leak, forcing its launch to be postponed.

Nasa aborts second attempt to launch 'world's most powerful rocket' after hydrogen leak

A pilot is threatening to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, police say.

Plane lands safely after pilot threatened to crash stolen aircraft into Mississippi Walmart

Police want to speak to a second man in fresh CCTV about the murder of nine-year-old Olivia.

Police release new CCTV of man ‘seen in area’ when Olivia, 9, was gunned down in her own home

A 41-year-old man has been stabbed to death

Police launch murder probe after man stabbed to death in Wakefield

Thousands of mourners paid tribute to the last Soviet leader

Devastated mourners queue to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev as Putin snubs farewell ceremony

Regent Seven Seas Cruises said it was aware of an incident (stock photo)

British boy, 15, 'sexually assaulted in swimming pool on £20k Mediterranean cruise'

Almost £20,000 has been spent on redecorating fire engines.

Fury as fire brigades spend £17k on decorating engines in LGBT rainbow colours

The two families will not meet next week

Harry and Meghan have 'no plans' to meet William on UK trip despite staying 'minutes way'

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March.

Bus journeys in England to be capped at £2 amid fears of soaring costs this winter

The dog was off the lead and "out of control" when it attacked five people.

Five people injured after being mauled by 'out of control' Rottweiler

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday's £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder wins £110m EuroMillions jackpot

Jane Fonda, 84, has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Tanya Pardazi, from Toronto, Canada, has died in a tragic skydiving accident.

TikTok star and Miss Canada finalist, 21, dies in freak skydiving accident after 'opening parachute too late'

Derbyshire Constabulary PCSO Matthew Shaw was charged by Nottinghamshire Police on Thursday (stock image of police officer).

PCSO, 37, charged with filming children in swimming pool changing rooms

A fourth person has been arrested after Ashley Dale was fatally shot in Liverpool

Fourth person arrested in connection with shooting of council worker Ashley Dale, 28, in Liverpool

Latest News

See more Latest News

California Wildfires

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

The plane in the sky

Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

Nasa Moon Rocket

Fuel leak halts Nasa’s second attempt to launch moon rocket

Russia Gorbachev’s Funeral

Gorbachev buried in Moscow as Putin snubs ceremony

The plane in the sky

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

Eliza Fletcher

Reward offer for information on abducted Memphis jogger

Afghanistan Unexploded Ordnance

Four Afghan children killed after playing with unexploded shell in school

The plane circles

Pilot threatens to crash plane circling over city in Mississippi

Bottlenose dolphin

Rescued dolphins swim free from rehabilitation centre in Indonesia

Pakistan Floods

Pakistan urges ‘immense humanitarian response’ to unprecedented flooding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London