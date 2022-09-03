FA bans Hooters from sponsoring under-10s football team after deal sparked outrage online

Hooters bar in Nottingham has faced criticism for the sponsorship. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The FA has banned Hooters from sponsoring an under-10s football team after the move sparked outrage online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Nottingham branch of Hooters announced this week on social media it was the proud new sponsor of Burton Joyce FC's children's football team.

The deal attracted controversy on Twitter due to the bar's reputation for giving its female staff revealing uniforms.

Staff from the restaurant even paid a visit to the young footballers and took time to pose for pictures with them.

But the FA has now stepped in to ban the partnership from happening.

The Nottinghamshire FA's senior safeguarding lead Elaine Oram told the BBC they sent a letter to Burton Joyce FC informing them to cease the sponsorship.

It comes after both Hooters and the club came under fire for announcing the deal.

Read more: Harrowing moment Sikh Priest, 62, 'left for dead' in savage attack after 'brushing past woman' in street

Read more: Police release new CCTV of man ‘seen in area’ when Olivia, 9, was gunned down in her own home

Staff from the restaurant, famed for wearing revealing uniforms, even paid a visit to the young footballers. Picture: Hooters Nottingham Facebook

Critics said on Twitter it was "creepy" and "wrong on so many levels", while one person asked "Why are Hooters sexualising kids?"

The Nottinghamshire FA said in a statement: "The County FA had not been approached by the club seeking sanction for the sponsorship and had we have been, the request would have been declined in accordance with FA rules appertaining to the Kit and Advertising Regulations.

"From being made aware of the sponsorship we have been working with the club to reinforce their understanding of the regulations surrounding such sponsorship.

"We understand the difficult climate that grassroots football operates within and urge any club seeking investment from sponsorship that they are fully aware of the regulations or contact us for clarification."

Kit and Advertising Regulations from the FA do not allow clothing worn by under 18 players to feature a "product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players or Match Officials".

LBC has approached Hooters of Nottingham and Burton Joyce FC for comment.