FA Cup Final Weekend Tube Strike Called Off

The strike would have impacted on football fans travelling to see the FA Cup final. Picture: PA

A planned tube strike which would have clashed with the FA cup final weekend has been called off.

Around one thousand London Underground maintenance and engineering workers were due to walk out as part of a three day strike.

But the RMT union says an agreement's been reached over train preparation and inspection schedules.

Union officials has suspended all action after receiving a letter from Tube bosses confirming that the cuts plan has been withdrawn in the face of opposition from workers.

RMT General Secretary, Mick Cash said the move was not just a victory for union members but was "also a victory for the travelling public."