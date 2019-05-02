Fresh Tube Strikes Announced For FA Cup Final Weekend

Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Wembley for the game on the 18th between Manchester City and Watford. Picture: PA

Tube maintenance workers are set to stage a three-day walkout in a row over safety on the weekend of the FA Cup Final.

The RMT Union said more than 1,000 of its members will walk out. A move which will could cause chaos for those trying to get to Wembley. 90,000 football fans are expected to travel to watch the final between Manchester City and Watford.

The union claimed train preparation and inspection schedules were being "hacked back".

The RMT said its members had voted by 9-1 in favour of industrial action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The ballot result showed just how angry Tube staff are at proposals London Underground are attempting to bulldoze through

that would decimate the inspection and safety culture on the fleet.

"Despite that result, Tube bosses have ignored the workforce and are pressing ahead and it is that intransigence that has left us no option but to confirm industrial action.

"Our message is clear, LU should pull back immediately rather than crash on regardless of the consequences of their actions.

"We remain available for genuine and serious talks."

LBC has approached Transport for London for comment.