Fresh Tube Strikes Announced For FA Cup Final Weekend

2 May 2019, 09:55 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 11:29

Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Wembley for the game on the 18th between Manchester City and Watford.
Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Wembley for the game on the 18th between Manchester City and Watford. Picture: PA

Tube maintenance workers are set to stage a three-day walkout in a row over safety on the weekend of the FA Cup Final.

The RMT Union said more than 1,000 of its members will walk out. A move which will could cause chaos for those trying to get to Wembley. 90,000 football fans are expected to travel to watch the final between Manchester City and Watford.

The union claimed train preparation and inspection schedules were being "hacked back".

The RMT said its members had voted by 9-1 in favour of industrial action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: "The ballot result showed just how angry Tube staff are at proposals London Underground are attempting to bulldoze through 

that would decimate the inspection and safety culture on the fleet.

"Despite that result, Tube bosses have ignored the workforce and are pressing ahead and it is that intransigence that has left us no option but to confirm industrial action.

"Our message is clear, LU should pull back immediately rather than crash on regardless of the consequences of their actions.

"We remain available for genuine and serious talks."

LBC has approached Transport for London for comment.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Comedian Geoff Norcott and Shelagh Fogarty

More Working Class People Could Improve Our Media: Geoff Norcott

Henry Vincent: Burglar killed by pensioner 'had recently used cocaine and heroin'

Ella Kissi-Debrah: Mum wins battle for fresh inquest into 'air pollution death' of daughter, 9

No traditional hymns feature in top 10 list of funeral songs for first time

Alex Johnson: Body of man missing for two weeks pulled from the River Tyne

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?