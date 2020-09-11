Face coverings made mandatory in shops and indoors in Wales from Monday

Face coverings are to become compulsory from Monday in shops and indoor spaces in Wales. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The Welsh Government is following England and Scotland in introducing a ban on meeting more than six people inside houses and making face coverings mandatory in shops and other indoor public spaces.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to give a press conference later today explaining the details of the measures, which will differ somewhat from those in the rest of the UK.

Indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household will be illegal from Monday, but unlike the rest of the UK, Wales is not banning larger groups outside.

Wales' coronavirus rules stipulate that people can only be part of a single extended household, comprising a maximum of four households.

But up to 30 people from different households will still be able to meet outside in Wales and, unlike England, the rule of six inside will not apply to children aged 11 and under.

"We are not introducing that restriction on people meeting outdoors because we have no evidence in Wales that the virus is being transmitted between people when they meet in the open air,” Mr Drakeford told the media.

The changes come as coronavirus cases in Wales have risen above 20 people in every 100,000.