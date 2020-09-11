Face coverings made mandatory in shops and indoors in Wales from Monday

11 September 2020, 08:31

Face coverings are to become compulsory from Monday in shops and indoor spaces in Wales
Face coverings are to become compulsory from Monday in shops and indoor spaces in Wales. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The Welsh Government is following England and Scotland in introducing a ban on meeting more than six people inside houses and making face coverings mandatory in shops and other indoor public spaces.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to give a press conference later today explaining the details of the measures, which will differ somewhat from those in the rest of the UK.

Indoor meetings of more than six people from an extended household will be illegal from Monday, but unlike the rest of the UK, Wales is not banning larger groups outside.

Wales' coronavirus rules stipulate that people can only be part of a single extended household, comprising a maximum of four households.

But up to 30 people from different households will still be able to meet outside in Wales and, unlike England, the rule of six inside will not apply to children aged 11 and under.

"We are not introducing that restriction on people meeting outdoors because we have no evidence in Wales that the virus is being transmitted between people when they meet in the open air,” Mr Drakeford told the media.

The changes come as coronavirus cases in Wales have risen above 20 people in every 100,000.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mourning in India

Retesting ordered as coronavirus cases spike in India

German Ambassador to Russia

Poisoning of Alexei Navalny ‘completely reprehensible’, Russia told at UN clash
Joe Biden said he does not want to be baited by Donald Trump

Joe Biden wary of baiting in debates with Donald Trump

Dozens of wildfires have struck the US

Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10

Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

Kanye West denied place on presidential ballot in US state of Ohio
Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Oregon (Noah Berger/AP)

Mayor of Portland bans police from using tear gas after three months of riots

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Conservative Peer warns Boris Johnson's new Brexit bill will cause "grave danger" to the UK

Conservative Peer warns new Brexit bill will cause "grave danger" to the UK
Maajid Nawaz's powerful monologue on genocide and working with the Chinese regime

Maajid asks how can companies work with a regime that is engaged in a genocide?
Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shelagh Fogarty questions Tory MP over new Covid marshals

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced

Shadow Foreign Secretary lambasts Government messaging around testing as Moonshot is introduced
Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled

Rule of six: Shapps gives his predictions on whether Christmas is cancelled
A Labour MP has said the Government "need to get on with it and not reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland".

'Get on with Brexit and don't reopen old wounds in Northern Ireland' Labour MP says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London